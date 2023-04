NEWS RELEASE

April 21, 2023

Contact:

Jennifer Napier-Pearce

Office of the Governor

(801) 631-0707, jnp@utah.gov

Gov. Cox resumes duties after routine medical procedure

SALT LAKE CITY (April 21, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has resumed the duties and powers of governor after a short medical procedure.

He has sent a letter notifying Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant as required by state law.

###