Paving Operations to Resume on U.S. Highway 212 Between Newell and Maurine

For Immediate Release:  Friday, April 21, 2023
Contact: Chris Bliss, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – Milling and paving operations on U.S. Highway 212 east of Newell will resume on Monday, April 24, 2023. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, with pilot car operations guiding motorists through the work zone. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Anderson Western, Inc. of Bismarck, ND is the prime contractor on this $15.3 million project. The anticipated completion date for this project is July 2023. 

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/newelltomaurine-pcn-068v.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

