A Modern-Day Juliet: Sifting through the Emotional Wasteland of Heartbreak

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristina Rizzo, President of All the Above Records, announces the release of the third single and animated video, “Afterlife” by ZØ Marie, from the forthcoming Soulmate album. While ZØ’s alternative R&B sound is her mainstay, there is an appeal in this song to an expanded audience, including Alternative Pop, Adult Contemporary, and potentially Angst Pop.
Rizzo explains that ““Afterlife” brings the listener inside the emotional wasteland of the ongoing cycle in which ZØ and her lover never seem to wind up together.” ZØ Marie adds, “The song was an emotional reaction to a heartbreaking situation I experienced. The longing I sing about in “Afterlife” resembles an unwavering, unbreakable love much like that felt by Juliet, whose life is unimaginable without Romeo.” She continues, “The melancholy piano chords give insight into my unbearable longing to be reconnected with my soulmate. He makes unfulfilled promises; I wait for an eternity, which is depicted in the heart-wrenching arrangement of the strings throughout the chorus.”
The animated lyric video for “Afterlife” is the third installment of a compilation of videos that will ultimately take the viewer on a 10-song visual journey entitled “Soulmate the Journey.” The heartbreak that ZØ repeatedly experiences sends her on a journey of self-discovery. She is stuck in a parallel universe where she is forced to look in the mirror. She must decide whether to continue to go back to an unfaithful lover or whether she should move forward in a new direction. By the end of the animated video, ZØ stares at the metaphorical mountain she is about to climb as she begins her journey of self-discovery.
Dana DiPatri, the series animator, created ZØ World and the ZØ character. The video series takes place in ZØ World, a fantasy sphere situated between Heaven and Earth. It is a world where everyday occurrences are dreamlike; The characters are transformed into a place where self-discovery, heartbreak, and mystical creatures reside.
The Columbia University in the City of New York English major, who is graduating this Spring, believes that in an industry where people are often insincere, her personality sets her apart as a genuine human whose word is solid. ZØ Marie is from a small town in Southern New Jersey and has been surrounded by music her entire life. ZØ recounts, “All my earliest core memories relate to music, from my mom playing classical music at bedtime to lull me to sleep to my dad holding me in his arms each morning, serenading me with The Temptations. I have been in love with music for the entirety of my life and have dreamed of becoming a singer/songwriter since I was five.”
With each successive single, ZØ Marie’s fanbase has grown, and she enjoys the personal fan interaction. “Beyond the statistics, I am getting a better understanding of who my listeners and followers are,” ZØ states. “My goal is to deliver music that speaks to their experience with love, loss, and renewed faith in the power of true love.” ZØ Marie creates music because she wants the world to be a better place for everyone to flourish. Ultimately, her Superpower is to spread love and positivity.
Soulmate, the album, is scheduled for release in 2023 and is distributed by DistroKid.
