ADVA Teams Up with Montgomery Biscuits & Community Partners for New Campaign ‘Service Never Stops’

Responsibility, dependability, and leadership are three of many skills learned while serving this great nation as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces. Even after service is completed, these traits and characteristics continue to be an attribute for your community and state.

In acknowledge of the individualized yet uniformed skillset of service members and veterans in Alabama, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is launching a new campaigned called “Service Never Stops.”

“Service Never Stops” recognizes that regardless of the bravery and heroism provided when serving this great nation, the mission continues in serving each other. Physical challenges and mental illness, along with substance abuse, continue to be a war many veterans face after service. Connectedness, communication, and seeking assistance are steps everyone can take to “Service Never Stops” and increase the well-being of Alabama’s 400,000 veterans.

The ADVA and community providers have partnered with the Montgomery Biscuits to hold “Service Never Stops” on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Biscuits’ Military Appreciation Night, presented by Alabama Power. The first 500 adults will receive a free “Service Never Stops” t-shirt.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.