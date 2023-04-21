Senator Vincent Hughes Celebrates $100M Investment in Affordable Housing

Philadelphia, PA – April 21, 2023 – Yesterday, state Senator Vincent Hughes held a press conference at the New Courtland Apartments on Henry Avenue to highlight $100 million dollars in grant funding that is available through the Housing Options Program. The funding was allocated as part of the state’s FY2022-23 budget and marks the largest increase in affordable housing investments in Pennsylvania’s history.

“Housing is fundamental,” said Senator Hughes. “Secure, safe, and dependable housing is essential to getting a good education, keeping a job, and raising a happy and healthy family. Investing this additional $100M in Pennsylvania’s affordable housing stock, both in existing and new units, gives individuals access to a necessity that could better so many other aspects of their lives.”

Sen. Hughes was joined by Representative Tarik Khan, Anne Fadullon, Deputy Mayor and Director, Department of Planning and Development for the City of Philadelphia and several other affordable housing leaders and advocates from across Philadelphia to celebrate the increased investment in affordable housing and to recognize Senator Hughes’ advocacy for additional funding in this space. Other speakers included, John Paone, Board Member, Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA); Markita Morris-Louis, Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA); Kelvin Jeremiah, President and CEO, Philadelphia Housing Authority; Andrew Frishkoff, Executive Director, LISC Philadelphia; Majeedah Rashid, Chief Operating Officer, Nicetown CDC; and Joe Duffey, CEO and President, New Courtland.

“Pennsylvania has increased our investment in affordable housing from about $55M to $455 million. That’s a big deal,” said Senator Hughes. “These Housing Options Program grants are big part of that investment, and a step in the right direction to help people across the state. I’m looking forward to working with everyone here today to add to and sustain our affordable housing units.”

Housing Options Program grants are available to developers and non-profits. Full program and application details are available online.

