CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Dutch Bros Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2023

NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Dutch Bros Inc. ("Dutch Bros") (NYSE: BROS) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 1, 2022 and May 11, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Dutch Bros, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/dutch-bros-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Dutch Bros includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing increased costs and expenses, including on dairy; (2) as a result, the Company was experiencing increased margin pressure and decreased profitability in the first quarter of 2022; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: May 1, 2023

Aggrieved Dutch Bros investors only have until May 1, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com