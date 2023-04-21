Promaxo to Showcase In-Office MRI System at AUA 2023 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced exhibit booth activities showcasing its compact, in-office MRI system at the upcoming American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL on April 28 – May 1, 2023.







“We are excited to return to AUA with encouraging traction and support from the physician community over the past year. Our innovative technologies and capabilities are playing an important role in enabling physicians to quickly diagnose and treat patients, and we look forward to showcasing both our point of care MRI system and robotic guidance platform,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “We continue to remain focused on building partnerships with physician teams to improve upon overall patient cancer care in the office setting.”

The following are scheduled Exhibit Booth and activities the Company will host at AUA 2023:

April 28th - April 30th

Exhibit Booth

9am CT till close. Meet the Promaxo team and learn more about the future of prostate cancer care. Guests will also have the opportunity to see how the Promaxo MRI is shaping the future of pre-operative procedural planning with a fully immersive and interactive augmented reality experience.



Saturday, April 29th

Event

Private Event, Château Carbide in the Pendry Chicago, 7-10pm CT



Exhibit Booth Information

Promaxo is planning to showcase its minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform at Booth #3625.

About American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting

The 2023 Annual Meeting, in its 118th year, is the largest gathering of urologists in the world, providing unparalleled access to groundbreaking research, new guidelines and the latest advances in urologic medicine. The Annual Meeting welcomes over 10,000 attendees from nearly 100 countries around the globe. The AUA is a leader in developing innovative, evidence-based quality education for urologists and urologic health care professionals worldwide.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d44246b4-eacc-4b72-a944-6a923c70389b