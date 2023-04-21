2023 Responsible Care® Awards Recognize Leading Individuals and Organizations for Safety & Environmental Stewardship

Fort Lauderdale (April 21, 2023) — This week, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) recognized leaders in the chemical industry for their continual work to enhance environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) performance within their organizations and on behalf of the chemical industry. The awards, presented at the 2023 Responsible Care® & Sustainability Conference & Expo, recognize individuals and organizations leading in areas of environmental, health, safety and sustainability.

Responsible Care awardees qualify based on exemplary performance and are selected by a committee with subject matter expertise, including representatives from academia, industry and other associations.

“I am honored to present the 2023 Responsible Care recipients with this prestigious honor,” said ACC Vice President of Sustainability and Responsible Care, Mitch Toomey. “These Responsible Care award recipients are driving meaningful and positive impacts for our people and our planet by advancing safer, more sustainable products and processes. Their work every day, across numerous facilities, helps ensure we are protecting our workers, communities and the environment.”

To select the 2023 Initiative of the Year award winners, conference participants voted on eight finalists across three size categories, selected for exceptional programs to advance process safety and environmental performance. This year’s awards went to Climax Molybdenum Company (Small Size Category), Albemarle Corporation (Medium Size Category) and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (Large Size Category).

Denoting exceptional performance in extending the ethos of Responsible Care throughout the supply chain, the 2023 Partner Company of the Year awards were presented to Kinder Morgan Liquids Terminal, LLC, Total Quality Logistics and WTS, Inc. Responsible Care Partners are committed to the Guiding Principles of Responsible Care and offer a variety of services among ten industry sectors.

The Responsible Care Employee of the Year Awards recognize ACC member and Responsible Care Partner company employees who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in Responsible Care.

This year, ACC presents this honor to Ann Seyboldt, Associate Director, Global Quality at Linde plc, and Michael Ford, former Vice President of Regulatory Compliance at BDP International.

As Linde’s Responsible Care Coordinator, Ann engaged with executive leadership to align more than 5,000 unique locations across 90 countries with the principles and actions required under Responsible Care. Ann worked to harmonize Linde’s Global Product Stewardship and Quality programs by enhancing transparency and external communications and developing new tools for successful reporting of environmental, health and safety metrics.

A long-time advocate for and member of the Responsible Care Partner program, Michael previously served as the Chair of the Partner Leadership Group and led BDP International to receipt of the Partner Company of the year award in 2016, 2017 and 2020. Michael has actively brought the ethos of Responsible Care through the domestic and international supply chains. Michael’s knowledge and experience in global issues around chemical transportation has been a tremendous asset to Responsible Care members and Partners over his 20 years of service to the industry.

The Responsible Care Product Safety Award recognizes ACC member and Responsible Care Partner companies that have excelled at driving improvement in chemical product safety. Congratulations to Albemarle Corporation, Covestro LLC, and FMC Corporation for their receipt of the 2023 Product Safety Award.

Additionally, ACC is proud to recognize 8 ACC members for outstanding performance in Waste Minimization, Reuse, and Recycling; 15 ACC member and Responsible Care Partner companies with the Energy Efficiency award; and 50 ACC member and Responsible Care Partner companies with the Facility Safety certificate award. The full list of award winners can be found on the ACC website.