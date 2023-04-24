PET is suitable for making ram guides and other components used in a waste compactor due to its strength and resistance to wear and high pressure.
SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials highlights material solutions for the waste industry ahead of WasteExpo 2023 from May 1st to May 4th in New Orleans, Louisiana. WasteExpo is North America’s largest waste management industry tradeshow, covering topics from recycling, organics, landfill, fleet management, and sustainability. The conference consists of over 14,500 attendees and highlights the newest technology and solutions for the industry.
Interstate Advanced Materials provides the waste management industry with time-tested and reliable solutions such as machine grade ABS plastic sheet. ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) is used to construct waste processing equipment and storage, including bins and containers. Its excellent resistance to heat, impacts, and corrosion make it ideal for applications where heavy loads and harsh environmental conditions are concerns. ABS weighs less than metal or similar materials and waste containers made from ABS can require less fuel to move, reducing transportation costs overall.
PET plastic is another solution that helps simplify waste management processes like compacting and baling. PET is suitable for making ram guides and other components used in a waste compactor due to its strength and resistance to wear and high pressure. In baling, PET straps and twine hold the compressed bales together to stop them from falling apart during transport and sorting.
Polyurethane sheet from Interstate Advanced Materials is a versatile, strong, and durable plastic used for conveyor belts and chute liners in waste management facilities. This material features high resistance to abrasion, chemicals, and impacts, properties that make it a great fit for the hostile conditions seen in waste management processing.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to working with waste industry professionals, specialists, and businesses ahead of WasteExpo 2023 to promote material innovations and solutions for problems currently challenging the industry. With over 40 years of expertise in material solutions, Interstate Advanced Materials stands ready to educate and advise the waste management industry about the benefits of plastic and other materials.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
