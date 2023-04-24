Global Protest Calls for End to World’s First Octopus Farm in Canary Islands

A protest against octopus farming held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on April 23.

Protesters urge authorities in Spain to scrap octopus farm plan.

LAS PALMAS, GRAN CANARIA , SPAIN , April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Animal rights activists held protests in Spain and around the world yesterday, calling on authorities to halt the planned construction of the world’s first octopus farm in the port area of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands.

Organised by the Spanish Animalist Party (PACMA), protests were held simultaneously in London, New York, Berlin, Sydney and other cities, with leading animal welfare groups the Jane Goodall Institute, PETA, Compassion in World Farming and Eurogroup for Animals taking part.

The €60 million octopus farm project is being developed by Spanish seafood multinational Nueva Pescanova, after it made a breakthrough in breeding and octopuses in captivity. News of the octopus farm has led to widespread condemnation from animal rights groups, conservationists and scientists around the world.

Opposition to Octopus Farming

Among those voicing outrage at the octopus farm enterprise is leading animal rights advocate Peter Singer, author of the seminal work Animal Liberation and bioethics professor at Princeton University.

“I oppose farming octopuses. They are sentient beings, very different from us, but it is now widely recognised by scientists that they can feel pain — recently the UK included them in its Animal Sentience legislation,” Singer has said. “So we should not be confining them, or restricting their movements in any way, let alone killing them.”

Dozens of protesters in Las Palmas, capital of the island of Gran Canaria, part of the eight-island Canary Islands off the northwest coast of Africa, demonstrated against the proposed project that so far does not have all the necessary permits from the local authorities to operate.

“When we see that something is clearly wrong, like this disastrous farm enterprise, it is our collective responsibility to stand up against it,” protester Raquel Díaz said in a speech.

“We urgent an immediate end to the octopus farm project that will enslave and condemn many millions of octopuses. We demand that the Port Authority of Las Palmas, the Government of the Canary Islands and the City Council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria immediately halt Nueva Pescanova’s plans,” she said.

“We demand political commitment, sensitivity and responsibility, because it is in politicians’ hands to stop this tragedy from occurring.”

More than 110 animal rights groups took part in Sunday’s protest, the second such event following a similar worldwide protest last year.

Planned Octopus Farm a ‘Step Backwards’

Confidential documents leaked to the media reveal Nueva Pescanova plans to raise around 1 million octopuses per year at a farm location near to the busy shipping and cruise area of Las Palmas.

The company intends to raise octopuses together in small, brightly lit tanks, although octopuses are solitary and live in darkened waters, and the planned slaughter method is to use freezing water to kill them, according to the confidential documents.

"Cramming thousands of octopuses together is cruel and an unacceptable step backwards, as numerous experts from different fields have said, and we are doing everything possible to stop this farm from opening,” PACMA Canary Islands coordinator Iris Sánchez said.