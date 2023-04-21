Pipe Repair Scheduled to Begin in Western South Dakota

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,378 in the last 365 days.
For Immediate Release: Friday, April 21, 2023
Contact: Justin Smith, Project Engineer, 605-381-4035
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pipe repair projects are scheduled to begin on various routes in western South Dakota beginning the week of Monday, April 24, 2023.
Each route will take approximately four weeks to complete, and the contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:
Traffic will be reduced to one lane on I-90 in the passing lanes with a speed reduction. All other routes will be restricted from entering the shoulder in these areas with minimal use of flaggers when needed. Delays of up to five minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.
The prime contractor on the $1.8 million project is Mainline Construction Inc. from Rapid City, SD. The projects anticipated completion date is Sept. 29, 2023.
