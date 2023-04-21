Pipe Repair Scheduled to Begin in Western South Dakota

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 21, 2023

Contact: Justin Smith, Project Engineer, 605-381-4035

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pipe repair projects are scheduled to begin on various routes in western South Dakota beginning the week of Monday, April 24, 2023.

Each route will take approximately four weeks to complete, and the contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:

S.D. Highway 44 – Project begins at Highway 44 and Hamerquist Road and ends at 157 th Avenue.

Avenue. S.D. Highway 44 – Project begins at Highway 44 and Creston Road and ends one half mile to the north.

Each route will take approximately three days to complete, and the contractor will move from one project to the next in the following order:

Interstate 90 – Project is located one and a half miles west of Whitewood.

U.S. Highway 14 – Project is located two and a half miles west of Quinn.

S.D. Highway 240 – Project is located one and a half miles south of Highway 240 and Sage Creek Road.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on I-90 in the passing lanes with a speed reduction. All other routes will be restricted from entering the shoulder in these areas with minimal use of flaggers when needed. Delays of up to five minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

The prime contractor on the $1.8 million project is Mainline Construction Inc. from Rapid City, SD. The projects anticipated completion date is Sept. 29, 2023.

