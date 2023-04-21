Utah Agriculture: Nourishing OUR Sustainable Future

Farmers and ranchers have long been considered the original conservationists. Working day in and day out, cultivating the many resources provided by mother nature, no one is closer to the Earth than those working in agriculture and because the livelihood of these farmers and ranchers is dependent on it and its resources. No one knows better than farmers and ranchers about the need to take care of the earth’s resources and ensure it is sustainable for future generations. They are constantly innovating and improving their practices to better protect and benefit the land, while continuing to provide food and fiber for the United States and the world.

Modern agriculture may look a little different than what most people envision. We no longer live in a world where the majority of the population farm small plots of land to support their families and maybe a few others, rather modern agriculture is made up of 2% of the U.S. population farming and ranching larger plots of land, growing the food and fiber for the remaining 98%. Despite the increase in size, 95% of these farms remain family owned and operated.

