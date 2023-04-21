OGC Seeks Public Comment on Parts 1 & 3 of OGC Abstract Specification Topic 6 For Coverage Geometry and Functions

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,005 in the last 365 days.
Parts 1 & 3 of updated International Standard define the concept of Coverages as well as a processing language for extracting, filtering, processing, analyzing, and fusing multi-dimensional geospatial Coverages.
21 April 2023: The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) seeks public comment on Parts 1 (Fundamentals) & 3 (Processing Fundamentals) of the OGC Abstract Specification Topic 6: Schema for Coverage Geometry and Functions. Comments are due by May 21, 2023.
OGC Abstract Specification Topic 6: Schema for Coverage Geometry and Functions – Part 1: Fundamentals (also adopted as ISO 19123-1), defines, at a high, implementation-independent level, the notion of coverages as digital representations of space-time varying phenomena, corresponding to the notion of a field in physics. Such coverages can be discrete or continuous.
Part 1 of this new edition cancels and replaces the 2007 edition of Topic 6 which has been technically revised. The main changes are as follows:
OGC Abstract Specification Topic 6: Schema for Coverage Geometry and Functions – Part 3: Processing Fundamentals (also adopted as ISO 19123-3), defines, at a high, implementation-independent level, a coverage processing language for server-side extraction, filtering, processing, analytics, and fusion of multi-dimensional geospatial coverages representing, for example, spatiotemporal sensor, image, simulation, or statistics datacubes. Services implementing this language provide access to original or derived sets of coverage information, in forms that are useful for client-side consumption. Part 3 is a conceptual abstraction of the OGC Web Coverage Processing Service Standard.
OGC Members interested in staying up to date on the progress of this standard, or contributing to its development, are encouraged to join the Coverages SWG via the OGC Portal.
The candidate Abstract Specification Topic 6 Schema for Coverage Geometry and Functions – Part 1: Fundamentals (07-011r1) (.PDF) and Part 3: Processing Fundamentals (21-060r1) (.PDF) are available for review and comment on the OGC Portal. Comments are due by May 21, 2023, and should be submitted via the method outlined here.
