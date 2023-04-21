California Surpasses 1.5 Million ZEVs Goal Two Years Ahead of Schedule

B-ROLL: Governor Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom tour ZEVs at the California Natural Resources Agency in Sacramento (download)
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: California achieved its goal of 1.5 million zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) sold in the state two years ahead of schedule, with $2 billion in ZEV incentives having been distributed to Californians to make the transition more affordable – a major victory in the state’s ambitious climate action plan.
SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced California has exceeded 1.5 million ZEV sales two years ahead of schedule. To date, nearly $2 billion in ZEV incentives, as part of a broader $9 billion ZEV budget, have been provided to help Californians – especially those who are low-income – afford making the transition. In 2012, then-Governor Jerry Brown set a goal to hit that sales level by 2025. This year, 21% of all new cars sold in California this year have been ZEVs, and 40% of ZEVs sold in the U.S. are sold in California.
“No other state in the nation is doing as much as we are to accelerate our electric and zero emissions future,” said Governor Newsom. “California is setting the bar for climate action – and we’re achieving our goals years ahead of schedule thanks to unprecedented investments secured in partnership with the Legislature. We’re making real progress on the world’s most ambitious plan to end the tailpipe so our kids and grandkids are left with a cleaner, healthier planet.”
California’s ZEV leadership continues to inspire other states to follow California’s example.
And earlier this month, the Governor applauded the Biden-Harris Administration for proposing new federal emissions standards that effectively require half of all cars sold in the U.S. to be zero emissions vehicles (ZEV) by 2030, calling it a “great day for America.”
Also today, in an effort to supercharge the state’s EV charging infrastructure, California announced a new Joint Statement of Intent between several state departments and agencies to help guide planning for energy supply, facilities, grid development, as well as EV chargers and hydrogen stations.
CALIFORNIA’S ZEV RECORD:
21.1% of all new cars sold this year in California were ZEVs, according to the California Energy Commission
Context: California has more ZEVs than New Hampshire has cars, twice as many ZEVs as Wyoming has cars and more than twice as many ZEVs as Norway
Up to $24,500 in grants & rebates available for low-income Californians (learn more here)
California has provided consumers with nearly $2 billion in incentives and rebates through programs like the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project and Clean Cars 4 All
California approved one of the world’s first regulations last year requiring 100% of new car sales to be ZEVs by 2035, following Governor Newsom’s 2020 executive order to develop new rules for in-state sales.
U.S. EPA last month approved California’s plan to require nearly half of all new heavy-duty trucks be zero emissions by 2035
California is home to 55 ZEV and ZEV-related manufacturers and leads the nation in ZEV manufacturing jobs
Billions of dollars are going out the door to build ZEV charging infrastructure across the state, with a record amount dedicated to disadvantaged communities:
$2.9 billion investment plan approved by the California Energy Commission in December accelerates California’s 2025 electric vehicle charging and hydrogen refueling goals
$2.6 billion investment plan approved in November by the California Air Resources Board supports a wide range of ZEV projects, with 70% of the funds directed to disadvantaged and low-income communities – the state’s largest-ever investment in the equitable expansion of clean transportation
