Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,057 in the last 365 days.

FDVA Holds Hiring Fair in Tampa/St. Pete Area

FDVA Holds Hiring Fair in Tampa/St. Pete Area

April 21, 2023

LARGO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs is conducting a Job Fair at its headquarters in Largo on May 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Job Fair will be conducted on the first floor of the Mary Grizzle Building at 11351 Ulmerton Road in Largo.  Positions are available for both veterans and non veterans. For more information, call (727) 518-3202, Ext. 5608.

FDVA job fair May 17, 2023

You just read:

FDVA Holds Hiring Fair in Tampa/St. Pete Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more