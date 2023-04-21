SEIU Local 2 reaches tentative deal at Woodbine and Mohawk Racetracks

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A tentative deal was reached late last night between SEIU Local 2 and the Woodbine Entertainment Group (WEG), which owns and operates Woodbine and Mohawk Racetracks.



Ratification votes are scheduled for Sunday April 23rd and Monday the 24th.

SEIU represents start-gate workers (the individuals who load horses into the starting gate for races), maintenance, janitorial and security personnel.

More information will be available after the ratification meetings take place.

