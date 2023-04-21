Submit Release
SEIU Local 2 reaches tentative deal at Woodbine and Mohawk Racetracks

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A tentative deal was reached late last night between SEIU Local 2 and the Woodbine Entertainment Group (WEG), which owns and operates Woodbine and Mohawk Racetracks.

Ratification votes are scheduled for Sunday April 23rd and Monday the 24th.

SEIU represents start-gate workers (the individuals who load horses into the starting gate for races), maintenance, janitorial and security personnel.

More information will be available after the ratification meetings take place.

SEIU Local 2 represents over 18,000 essential workers in Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing, and most dynamic union in North America.

www.SEIULocal2.ca


For more information Contact Ted Mansell
905-941-1229
tmansell@seiulocal2.ca


