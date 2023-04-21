Pressure BioSciences Unveils Powerful THC Market Leapfrog Opportunity with Exclusive Licensing of Their Revolutionary UltraShear Nanoemulsion Processing Platform

Limited Window for Exclusive 3-Year Statewide Licenses for THC Processing.

PBI's UltraShear Platform Delivers Unprecedented Dosing, Speed, Stability, and Reliable Precision Without Inhalation Health Issues.

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO ("PBIO" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based equipment, consumable products, and specialty services to the life sciences, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and other industries today announced the Company's strategic decision to offer up to five exclusive licenses to their patented and powerful UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™ or UST™) platform for the processing of oil-soluble THC concentrates in water into long-term stable, effectively water-soluble, and highly bioavailable nanoemulsions.

THC is an oil-soluble molecule known to be poorly absorbed when ingested. For THC edibles, most consumers report waiting 30-60 minutes for first-effects and 60-90 minutes to reach peak effects. Consumer impatience following ingestion often leads to additional dosing and overdosed results. Conversely, smoking/vaping produces first effects immediately and peak effects quickly but are increasingly in disfavor because of associated respiratory health issues. Additionally, commercial interest is burgeoning for infusing beverages and other products with THC, yet high quality methods to do so remain essentially non-existent today.

John Hollister, PBIO's Director of Sales and Marketing, commented: "The unsatisfactory long onset and full dosing delay associated with THC edibles, contrasted with the health concerns associated with smoking/vaping, continues to present a frustrating dilemma for users. Issues associated with effectively mixing THC with beverages have remained frustratingly unresolved to date. Over the past few months, we have generated a large amount evidence that our UltraShear platform definitively resolves both of these critical limitations - UltraShear is now poised to redefine the entire cannabis industry."

PBIO recently released news related to the powerful attributes of the UltraShear platform.

Consumer testing results confirmed that an UltraShear nanoemulsion THC oral spray delivered first effects in 1-10 minutes (average 3-5 minutes) and peak effects as early as 15 minutes. These first effects are up to 5-fold faster than current non-UltraShear processed THC edibles.

A leading cannabis academic is expected to publish study results of UltraShear-processed CBD in a peer-reviewed journal soon, demonstrating superiority in speed of action and total bioavailability over existing edible products.

UST-processed nanoemulsions have remained stable at room temperature in excess of 24 months.

PBI is offering a limited number of 3-year, exclusive, statewide licenses to their patented UltraShear technology platform for preparing THC nanoemulsions. Processing equipment (BaroShear units) will be custom-manufactured for each Licensee. Each exclusive license will be for a single US state. The Licensee will pay an up-front license fee plus the cost to build the custom BaroShear equipment that will be placed in their facility. The resulting BaroShear equipment will be under a no-cost 3-year lease. Following the initial lease period, each Licensee will have a first opportunity right to negotiate an extension to their exclusive license. The Company plans to offer a broad-based "lease and license" program for the BaroShear equipment for THC applications on a non-exclusive basis in approximately two years. When available, no BaroShear systems will be offered for THC processing in any state that has already been designated "Exclusive" through the Early Access Program.

Parties interested in participating in this nano-THC Exclusive and Early Access Program should contact John Hollister or Ken Micciche at Pressure BioSciences.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high-pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold™ patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™ or UST™) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, youcan identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should,""could,""would," "expects," "plans," "intends,""anticipates," "believes," estimates,""predicts," "projects,""potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not placeundue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially fromany forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

Press Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO, (508) 230-1828 (T)

John B. Hollister, Director of Marketing and Sales, (805) 908-5719 (T)

Kenneth F. Micciche, Director of Business Development, (508) 230-1828 (T)

Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman, (650) 812-8121 (T)

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

