SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors that a Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that the deadline to move for lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW ("Medical Properties Trust" or the "Company") and certain other defendants (collectively, "Defendants") is June 12, 2023.

The action, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, asserts claims under §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") on behalf of a Class consisting of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Medical Properties Trust securities between March 1, 2022 and February 22, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby (the "Class").

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. ("Prospect"), Medical Properties Trust's third largest tenant, was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties; (2) that, as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to Medical Properties Trust; (3) that, "given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery," the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties; and (4) that as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 23, 2023, before the market opened, Medical Properties Trust issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, including an impairment charge of about $171 million related to four properties leased to Prospect as well as a write off of about $112 million in unbilled rent from the same client. On this news, the Company's stock price fell 8.7%, injuring investors.

The Lead Plaintiff deadline in this action is June 12, 2023. Any member of the proposed Class may seek to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class.

If you purchased Medical Properties Trust securities during the Class Period, and suffered damages, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, for more information.

