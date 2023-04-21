Strongest Hearts Foundation and Hunterian Medicine Announce Collaboration and Research

Strongest Hearts and Hunterian Form a Partnership To Research a CRISPR Cure for Duchenne and Becker Muscular Dystrophy

Hunterian is developing cures for rare diseases using revolutionary genetic medicine technologies and we are thrilled to partner with Strongest Hearts to tackle dystrophin mutations” — Dr. Vinod Jaskula-Ranga

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Strongest Hearts Foundation (Strongesthearts.love)is pleased to announce a collaboration with Hunterian Medicine to develop treatments for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD). Strongest Hearts is supporting Hunterian’s novel gene editing technology to advance therapeutic strategies for muscle dystrophies. Initial studies, which will begin in April, will be directed at cell and mouse models, with plans to advance to large animal models and preclinical studies.

“This is a milestone for the Strongest Hearts Foundation, and we hope it will be an inflection point for patients and families battling DMD and BMD,” said Foundation co-founder Ryan Barbera. “Recent advances in medical technology make this the perfect moment to tackle cures for muscular dystrophy.”

“Hunterian is developing cures for rare diseases using revolutionary genetic medicine technologies and we are thrilled to partner with Strongest Hearts to tackle dystrophin mutations,” said Dr. Vinny Jaskula-Ranga, CEO of Hunterian Medicine. “I cannot think of a more optimistic time for muscular dystrophy families and the broader rare disease community.”

Strongest Hearts was co-founded in 2022 by Ryan and Tania Barbera after their son Jack was found to carry a genetic mutation in his dystrophin gene. Strongest Hearts’ mission is to develop cures for DMD and BMD by supporting scientists and companies using cutting-edge technologies.