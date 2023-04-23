Goat Milk Market - Know the Prominent Factors That Will Help in Reshaping the Market Growth | AMR

There is an increase in awareness about food habits among the consumers, in the recent years.

Rise in demand of goat milk products, and government subsidies for goat farming are the major driving factors responsible for the growth of the global goat milk market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in health awareness of Goat Milk, rise in demand of goat milk products, and government subsidies for goat farming are the major driving factors responsible for the growth of the global goat milk market. Rise in health awareness of goat milk, increase in demand of goat milk products, and government subsidies for goat farming have boosted the growth of the global goat milk market. However, high cost of the goat milk, and increase in awareness for vegan products impede the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, technological advancement and aggressive marketing strategies for goat milk, and surge in online sales of F&B products are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

the global goat milk market size was valued at $8.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2026.In a past decade, people are much aware about their health and fitness. Goat milk provides 9 grams of protein, 10 grams of fat, and 330 milligrams of calcium per cup than any cattle milk or plant-based milk. It is rich source of fatty acids, calcium, and contains low level of cholesterol.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

Some of the major players in the operating in the global goat milk market include Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd., AVH Dairy Trade B.V., Goat Partners International, Granarolo S.p.A., Meyenberg Goat Milk, Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, St Helen’s Farm, Stickney Hill Dairy Inc., Woolwich Dairy Inc., and Xi'an Baiyue Goat Dairy Group Co.Ltd.

The other players in the global goat milk industry are FIT, dairy expert, Hay Dairies Pte Ltd., The Good Goat Milk Co., Summerhill Goat Dairy, Delamere Dairy, Holle baby food AG, Cherry Glen Goat Cheese Co., Yayi International, and Dairy Goat Co-operation (DGC).

According to the goat milk market forecast by distribution channel, the specialty store segment was the major revenue contributor in the market in 2018. In addition, the online segment is expected to witness a growth of the market due to increase in penetration of internet and e-commerce platforms.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> In 2018, by product, the goat milk accounted for the highest market share, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

-> In 2018, by distribution channel, the specialty store segment accounted for one-fourth share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

-> In 2018, by region, North America accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGRs of 2.9% throughout the forecast period.

-> In 2018, by country, Mexico accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGRs of 5.3% throughout the forecast period.

-> In 2018, by region, Asia-Pacific accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGRs of 5.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global goat milk market, owing to availability of fresh milk products at single store. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in online marketing with huge options such as availability of detailed information, and discount & free home delivery offered by various e-commerce platforms.

