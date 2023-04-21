CT Business Travel Applauds London City Airport's Decision to Eliminate £100ml Liquid Rule

CT Business Travel welcomes London City Airport's decision to eliminate £100ml liquid rule, improving convenience for travellers, especially business clients.
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CT Business Travel has welcomed the announcement by London City Airport that it will be scrapping the £100ml liquid rule for passengers travelling through the airport. This new policy will take effect from June 2023 and is expected to make the airport experience faster and more convenient for passengers.
As a leading travel management company, CT Business Travel understands the importance of a seamless and stress-free airport experience for its clients. The removal of the £100ml liquid rule is expected to be a major benefit for business travellers using London City Airport, saving time and reducing the hassle of going through security.
Commenting on the announcement, CT Business Travel's Corporate Marketing Manager, Harry White, said, "We are delighted to hear that London City Airport is investing in new technology to improve the airport experience for passengers. The removal of the £100ml liquid rule is a positive move that will make the security process quicker and more convenient for our clients."
The move is part of London City Airport's wider plans to enhance the passenger experience. The airport has recently invested in new facilities, including a new terminal building and upgraded check-in desks, as part of a £500 million expansion project.
Overall, the removal of the £100ml liquid rule is a positive step towards a more seamless airport experience, and CT Business Travel looks forward to seeing more initiatives that improve the travel experience for business travellers.
