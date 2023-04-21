Submit Release
RELEASE: Gov. Cox designates Lt. Gov. Henderson as acting governor during medical procedure

NEWS RELEASE

April 21, 2023 

Contact:

Jennifer Napier-Pearce 

Office of the Governor

(801) 631-0707, jnp@utah.gov

Gov. Cox designates Lt. Gov. Henderson as acting governor during medical procedure   

SALT LAKE CITY (April 21, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox will undergo a routine medical procedure today that requires sedation and/or anesthesia. As a result, he is issuing a declaration of temporary disability and designating Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to assume the duties and powers of governor while he is incapacitated.

By law, he has notified Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant of this temporary transfer of power. He will also send a letter to the chief justice when he’s able to resume gubernatorial powers and duties. Doctors expect that to be an hour or two.

###

