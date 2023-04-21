Maryland State Police Identify Deceased Driver Involved In Fatal Crash In Prince George’s County

April 21, 2023

(CLINTON, MD) – The Maryland State Police have identified the deceased driver involved in a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday night in Prince George’s County.

The victim, identified as Bridgette Harris, 30, of Washington, D.C., was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical service personnel. She was the driver of a 2003 Honda Accord involved in the crash.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were on the scene of a previous crash on northbound MD Route 5 (Branch Avenue), just south of I-495 (Capital Beltway) in Clinton, Maryland. A tow truck was also on the scene to remove one of the vehicles involved in the initial crash. Both the patrol vehicle and the tow truck were displaying activated emergency lights when, for unknown reasons, Harris’ vehicle crashed into the rear of the tow truck. As a result of the impact, the tow truck then struck a patrol vehicle.

The tow truck and the patrol vehicle were unoccupied at the time of the crash. No other injuries were reported. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with road closures. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS also assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact Sergeant Justin Zimmerman at 301-392-1231. The Maryland State Police Crash team continues the investigation…

