A year on from the verdict in Depp v Heard, a new book unpicks their infamous legal battles

Depp v Heard: the unreal story is published on 17th May 2023

Author Nick Wallis, the only journalist in court for both libel trials, reconstructs the evidence and asks how UK and US courts came to opposite conclusions.

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This time last year, millions of people around the world were watching as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard laid bare, on live stream, the details of their toxic relationship in a US court. A jury, and the audience online, were judging who was the abuser in their relationship. Now, ahead of the anniversary of the verdict, a new book sets out to provide the first balanced account of what was revealed and how two defamation trials on either side of the Atlantic - Depp had lost in the UK a year earlier - came to contradictory conclusions about what happened.

Depp v Heard: the unreal story is written by Nick Wallis, the only journalist in and around court for both trials. In the UK he live tweeted from court and in the US he mixed live reporting from inside court with media interviews on CourtTV and others, all the while engaging the throng of fans who turned up to support their favourite. He has used that unique viewpoint to write a gripping reconstruction of the evidence and the wider social media madness that threatened to engulf the trial.

Depp v Heard: the unreal story will be released on 17 May, the day after the Cannes Film Festival is set to open with Depp’s first movie since the US trial, where he is cast as Lous XV in Jeanne du Barry. Cannes’ decision is a major step towards Depp’s public rehabilitation.

Two weeks later, on 1 June, marks the anniversary of the verdict in the US, when it is likely the names of the jurors in the US trial will be revealed when an order keeping their names secret expires.

The book will be published worldwide on 17th May 2023 by Bath Publishing and will be available as paperback, ebook or audiobook.

Nick is an award-winning freelance journalist and broadcaster having worked with the BBC and ITN. He presented The Great Post Office Trial on BBC Radio 4 and his first book The Great Post Office Scandal, is also published by Bath Publishing. He is available for interviews to discuss the book and the issues around the case.

Nick Wallis interviewed by Vinnie Politan on CourtTV April 2022. They discussed the differences between the UK and US cases.