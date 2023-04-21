Governor Ivey Announces New Record Low Unemployment Rate for Alabama, Shatters Previous Employment Records

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted March unemployment rate is 2.3%, a new record low, down from February’s rate of 2.5%. It is also below March 2022’s rate of 2.5%. March’s rate represents 53,053 unemployed people, compared to 56,166 in February and 58,074 in March 2022. The number of people counted as unemployed also sets a new record low.

“We’re almost a quarter into 2023, and we are already seeing record-breaking success when it comes to Alabama’s economy,” said Governor Ivey. “We have been enjoying a period of low unemployment, high wages and high jobs count for some time now, and I believe that even greater economic achievements are on their way. We will not back down on our commitment to continue bringing quality, high-paying jobs to Alabama.”

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 54,100, with gains in the manufacturing sector (+10,400), the professional and business services sector (+8,700) and the private education and health services sector (+7,500), among others.

“Additionally, we’re continuing to see positive increases in our wages, meaning more money in Alabamians’ pockets,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “This month, we reached one of our highest average weekly wages in history.”

Total private wages increased by $30.12/weekly over the year to $1,008.61 in January, marking the third highest weekly wages in history.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 1.8%, Morgan County at 2.0% and Marshall, Madison, Limestone and Cullman Counties at 2.1%.

Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 8.8%, Clarke County at 5.9% and Dallas County at 5.4%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Homewood at 1.6%, Madison at 1.7% and Alabaster, Trussville and Vestavia Hills at 1.8%.

Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 6.4%, Prichard at 5.2% and Bessemer at 4.2%.

County Rate

City Rate

CLF Summary

Map

###