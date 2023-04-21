IPIM Launches Online Training to Help the Industry Keep up with New Trends of Asia-Pacific MICE Sector

MACAU, April 21 - As the pandemic prevention measures relieved and normal border crossing resumed, the number of MICE events have increased significantly. In order to continuously facilitate the specialisation and internationalisation of the MICE industry, as well as the cultivation of professionals and practitioners in the MICE sector, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) launched the first online MICE training session of this year yesterday (20 April), under the theme “New Trends of the Asia-Pacific MICE Industry”, and invited industry experts and representatives to share their viewpoints, enabling local practitioners to update their knowledge and strengthen their competitiveness, so as to attract more professional MICE events to be held in Macao.

This training session was moderated by Patrick Delane, managing partner of SoolNua, MICE advisor to IPIM. A number of leading figures were invited as keynote speakers, including former MICE Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Tourism Board (STB) Aloysius Arlando, President of International Conference Services (ICS) Mathias Posch, Vice President of Sales and Exhibition of Marina Bay Sands Wee Min Ong, and Executive Director of Realm Events Violet Wang. The speakers shared their insights on topics related to an analysis of the development trend of the Asia-Pacific MICE industry, the formulation of relevant publicity and sales strategies, and also shared their work experience. This training session was attended by 66 participants, comprising local MICE representatives, teachers and students from higher education institutions.

According to the keynote speakers, the transformation of business patterns in the post-epidemic era has brought about new MICE models, new competitive destinations and more event-related suppliers, amid the event organisers’ ever-increasing demand for incentive schemes. In addition, visa, journey costs, and other economic uncertainties are also taken into consideration while choosing an MICE destination.

In terms of MICE professionals and workforce, the speakers considered talent introduction as the top priority, which would necessitate the upgrading of professional skills, cross-disciplinary training and more internship opportunities, as well as the implementation of skill-based hiring and resources for career guidance and coaching.

IPIM continues to offer various IPIM training programmes

According to the participants, the training programmes can help them keep abreast of the future development of the Asia-Pacific MICE industry, so they will have a more practical understanding of the market development, and use the relevant knowledge in their daily work. IPIM planned to hold three online MICE training sessions this year. After the first training session, the remaining two sessions themed with “MICE Activities Bidding Tactics” and “MICE Technology Hacks” will be launched in July and October respectively. During the training, IPIM will invite exhibition consultants and industry experts to share the practical MICE knowledge and the latest developments of the international MICE sector. The training sessions will not only provide continuous support for the MICE sector, but also enhance the overall level and professionalism of the MICE industry, encouraging the MICE sector to promote Macao as an ideal MICE destination, and wining the bid for more MICE events to be held in Macao.

Taking the MICE-related training as one of the work priorities, IPIM has been keeping close communication with the local MICE sector and industry associations. To cope with the market needs, IPIM will work in partnership with the MICE sector, government departments, international MICE organisations to co-organise a series of multi-level training programmes tailored for the upstream, midstream and downstream of the MICE industry, as well as personnel of different categories.

To review the online training sessions and for the latest information of training programmes, please visit http://www.mice.gov.mo/tc/training_all.aspx.