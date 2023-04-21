Use of footbridge between Reservatório Park and Avenida da Ponte da Amizade temporarily suspended to facilitate construction works of flyover of Direcção dos Serviços de Obras Públicas

MACAU, April 21 - To facilitate the construction works of a flyover of Direcção dos Serviços de Obras Públicas, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will temporarily close the footbridge for passage between Reservatório Park and Avenida da Ponte da Amizade from 28 April 2023. The public are advised to pay attention to the arrangement and use alternative road crossing facilities to reach Reservatório Park.

Direcção dos Serviços de Obras Públicas will carry out construction works to build a flyover of connection bridge (A2) from Zona A dos Novos Aterros Urbanos to Macao Peninsula, which are estimated to be completed by October 2024. The actual completion date depends on the work progress of the department. During the work period, use of the footbridge between Reservatório Park and Avenida da Ponte da Amizade is to be suspended and the footbridge is to be closed. The public can access the mentioned footbridge through the entrance and exit in Reservatório Park (near Rua dos Pescadores) solely for access to Dog Park in Avenida da Ponte da Amizade (please see the attached picture). The public who go to Reservatório Park through Marginal da Areia Preta Park are required to use other road crossing facilities.

IAM reminds the public to pay attention to the on-site notices and construction works arrangements, and plan their routes beforehand. IAM appeals to the public for their understanding for the inconvenience caused during the time when the footbridge is closed.