[Economy, Trade and Tourism Promotion] “Macao-Portugal Investment and Tourism Promotion Conference” injects new impetus into the bilateral co-operation

MACAU, April 21 - As a highlight of the SAR government’s visit to Portugal, the trade and tourism promotion event “Macao-Portugal Investment and Tourism Promotion Conference” was held on April 19, local time in Portugal. Attendees included Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region Ho Iat Seng, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Portuguese Republic Zhao Bentang, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo Arrais do Rosário, Deputy Directors of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin Nie Xinping and Su Kun, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, and President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Vincent U.

The Promotion Conference was jointly organised by the Portuguese Agency for Foreign Investment and Commerce (AICEP), Portugal’s National Tourism Authority, IPIM and MGTO, in which a total of 11 projects were signed on-site, including co-operation agreements between the economic and trade departments and chambers of commerce from the two places, as well as enterprise co-operation projects in relation to tourism, conventions and exhibitions, legal professional services, cross-border e-commerce, and other fields. Moreover, 68 business meetups took place, attracting over 220 representatives from the government, business sectors, and tourism sectors of Portugal, Macao, and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin.

Seizing the development opportunities of Macao-Hengqin synergistic development to deploy businesses

In his speech, Lei Wai Nong said that Macao and Portugal have a profound historical relationship and a solid foundation for co-operation. In addition, Portugal is an important gateway to Europe and a major supporter and participant of the “Belt and Road” Initiative. It is hoped that through this trip, all sectors of the Portuguese society will have a more comprehensive understanding of the latest situation and investment opportunities in Macao and Hengqin, and, with the synergistic development of Macao and Hengqin as the overall business deployment, make good use of the new model of “Macao Platform, International Resources, Hengqin Spaces, and Results Sharing” for the joint development of industries in Macao and Hengqin, seeking a broader development stage, and facilitating mutual exchanges and co-operation to a new level.

The delegation’s visit has achieved positive results

Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Co-operation of the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Francisco André said in his speech that he was honoured that the delegation of the Macao SAR government chose Portugal as the first stop of its foreign visit. Since the delegation visited Portugal, direct bilateral contacts were fostered, helping enterprises and investors from both sides to communicate directly, exchange experiences, and look for more business opportunities. He expects to continue to strengthen the co-operation between the two sides in the future, and jointly explore areas including renewable energy, a blue sustainable economy, medical care, and he also welcomes Macao entrepreneurs to invest in Portugal to increase the influence of enterprises and create more possibilities for co-operation.

Macao and Hengqin join hands to promote China-Portugal co-operation

The event included sessions on investment environment and tourism promotion in which Director of the Portugal’s National Tourism Authority Luís Araújo, and Executive Committee Member of AICEP Luís Rebelo de Sousa, shared the latest information on local tourism, economy, and trade.

Vincent U, MGTO’s Deputy Director Cheng Wai Dong, and Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin António Lei, respectively demonstrated the latest layout of business investment, tourism environment and industries, and policy advantages of Macao. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Macau Investment and Development Limited Wu Jianfeng, and General Manager of the China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Investment Management Company Limited Li Na were also invited to introduce the development of the Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park of Co-operation between Guangdong and Macao and the China-Portuguese Speaking Countries Co-operation and. Development Fund (CPDFund).

Being optimistic about the prospects and opportunities of Macao and Hengqin

Business matching sessions were held during the Promotion Conference to arrange the Macao entrepreneur delegation to meet with local enterprises. Some Portuguese entrepreneurs affirmed that the Conference was effective, and reported, “It occurs to me that Macao and Hengqin have many favorable conditions, many facilities, and many development opportunities, therefore I believe many Portuguese fellows will be willing to go to Macao and Hengqin to have a look since opportunities are everywhere”, “participating in this event is worth my trip from more than 300 kilometres away”. A member of the delegation of Macao entrepreneurs also said that “the spark of co-operation was initially ‘triggered’ with several Portuguese companies at the scene. During the matching sessions, I felt that Portuguese enterprises have a strong interest in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin.”

“MICE + Tourism” Jointly promoting the advantages of Macao and Hengqin

In addition, in order to give full play to the advantages of “MICE + Tourism”, IPIM set up a booth in the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Expo in Lisbon” organised by MGTO in Portugal. Through on-site multimedia and other equipment, the advantages of the economy, trade and MICE of Macao and Hengqin to Portuguese citizens and merchants