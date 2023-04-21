Doheny Eye Institute Announces Upcoming Presentations at ARVO 2023 Annual Meeting

More than 30 Doheny Scientists and Clinician-Scientists Selected to Give Talks and Present Papers and Posters; Also Hosting a Breakfast Forum

PASADENA, Calif., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doheny Eye Institute, one of the nation's leading vision research institutions, announced that more than 30 of its scientists and clinician-scientists will present their latest research during the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting. The meeting will take place April 23-27, 2023 in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute will also be exhibiting onsite in a shared booth space, #737.



Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institute will kickoff their joint presence at ARVO by hosting a breakfast forum on Sunday, April 23, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. CDT on Accelerating Discovery of Disease Mechanism: High-Resolution Imaging Links Structure to Function. Deborah A. Ferrington, PhD, and Yuhua Zhang, PhD, will moderate the session. The breakfast will take place at the New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District at 895 Convention Center Blvd. in New Orleans. ARVO attendees who are interested in attending the breakfast may RSVP at this link.

“Doheny Eye Institute remains at the forefront of groundbreaking research to conserve, preserve and restore eyesight in people, and we are eager to share our latest findings and insights at ARVO 2023,” said Deborah A. Ferrington, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Doheny Eye Institute. “From investigations of age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal blood flow to other key findings related to ocular diseases, our dynamic team of researchers look forward to connecting with other leaders in the field of vision research as we all work together for the benefit of human vision.”

Symposia and Mini-symposia sessions from Doheny scientists include:

Symposium Session

Topic: Genotype- and Phenotype-Specific Altered Proteins in Human Retinal Pigment Epithelium: Insight Into Cell Death With AMD

Who: Deborah A. Ferrington, PhD

Location: Great Hall BC

Session: 310

Abstract Number: 3

When: April 23 from 8:41 a.m. – 8:57 a.m.

Mini-symposium Session

Topic: Higher-Order Hemodynamics of Retinal Blood Flow: A New Frontier in Studying Microcirculation Function

Who: Yuhua Zhang, PhD

Location: La Nouvelle C

Session: 338

Abstract Number: 3763

When: April 26 from 11:33 a.m. – 11:48 a.m.

In addition to the highly selective symposia and mini-symposia sessions, Doheny scientists and clinician-scientists will participate in 35 paper and poster presentations during the ARVO annual meeting. The body of Doheny research to be shared at the conference spans from breakthrough findings for diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration, Alzheimer’s Disease and diabetic retinopathy, to advanced discoveries in neuro-ophthalmology, retinal cell biology and visual neuroscience.

A complete list and schedule for all of the Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute research presentations is available by clicking this link.

About Doheny Eye Institute

Doheny Eye Institute is one of the nation’s leading vision research institutions with a history dating back over 75 years. Doheny scientists and clinician-scientists remain at the forefront of vision science investigating glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and the use of artificial intelligence in helping to diagnose ocular disease.

Since 2013, the Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institute affiliation combine the strength, reputation, and distinction of two of the nation’s top eye institutions to advance vision research, education, and patient care in Southern California. Together, Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Institute are ranked in the Top 5 vision centers in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information visit www.Doheny.org.

