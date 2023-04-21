Baesler Celebrates 2023 ND County Teachers of the Year

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,053 in the last 365 days.
BISMARCK, N.D., April 21, 2023 – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Friday praised the 42 North Dakota educators who have been named as County Teachers of the Year for 2023, saying their passion for serving students and families uphold the state’s tradition of excellence in public education.
“Our county Teachers of the Year are among our best at educating the next generation of young North Dakotans. They impart knowledge in reading, math, science, and other subjects, and they do it with passion, empathy, imagination, and a spirit of service,” Baesler said. “They embody the best qualities of the teaching profession.”
The 2023 county winners are:
Adams: Cynthia Arndorfer, Hettinger Public School, Hettinger
Barnes: Kelly Scott, Barnes County North, Wimbledon
Billings: Jamie Prellwitz, Prairie Elementary, Fairfield
Bottineau: Jocelyn Grann, Westhope Public School, Westhope
Burke: Valerie Bolen, Powers Lake School, Powers Lake
Burleigh: Sheila Peterson, Wachter Middle School, Bismarck
Cass (2): Amy Braddock, Harwood Elementary, Harwood; Sara Lichtblau, South High School, Fargo
Dickey: Kelli Gebhardt, Oakes Public Schools, Oakes
Dunn: Mark Zastoupil, Killdeer Public School, Killdeer
Eddy: Laura Hager, New Rockford-Sheyenne Public School, New Rockford
Emmons: Joan Hettich, Linton Public School, Linton
Golden Valley: Denise Dietz, Lincoln Elementary, Beach
Grand Forks: Nikki Polum, South Middle School, Grand Forks
Griggs: Marissa Dahl, Griggs County Central, Cooperstown
Kidder: Jennifer Kallenbach, Kidder County Public Schools, Steele
LaMoure: Dawn Schmitt, LaMoure Public School, LaMoure
Logan: Tina Nitschke, Gackle-Streeter Public School, Gackle
McHenry: Magdeline Brandt, TGU Granville School, Granville
McIntosh: Jessica Schmidt, Ashley Public School, Ashley
McKenzie: Julie Gronos, Badlands Elementary, Watford City
McLean: Randall Hanson, Washburn Public School, Washburn
Mercer: Rebecca Johnson, Hazen Elementary, Hazen
Morton: Cheryl Wehri, Hebron Public School, Hebron
Mountrail: Kyle VanWagoner, Edwin Loe Elementary, New Town
Oliver: Brooke Boeshans, Center-Stanton Public School, Center
Pembina: Anna Mertz, Cavalier Public School, Cavalier
Pierce: Andee Mattson, Ely Elementary, Rugby
Ramsey: Megan Wasness, Central Middle School, Devils Lake
Ransom: Kortney Groettum Vesel, Lisbon High School, Lisbon
Renville: Rebecca Young, Glenburn Public Schools, Glenburn
Richland: Chandra Muller, Zimmerman Elementary, Wahpeton
Rolette: Eric LaRocque, Turtle Mountain Middle School, Belcourt
Sargent: Kimberley Dahlgren, Milnor Public School, Milnor
Stark: Trevor Conrad, Dickinson High School, Dickinson
Steele: Marita Erman, Finley-Sharon Public School, Finley
Stutsman: Danny Fischer, Medina Public School, Medina
Towner: Lindsay Bundermann, North Star Public School, Cando
Traill: Krista Hogfoss, Peter Boe Jr. Elementary, Mayville
Walsh: Haley Ulland, Park River Area School, Park River
Ward: Trisha Schaefer, Erik Ramstad Middle School, Minot
Wells: Kori Jensen, Harvey Public School, Harvey
Baesler’s goal has been to have County Teacher of the Year honorees from all of North Dakota’s 53 counties. Cass County has two 2023 County Teacher of the Year winners because they registered identical scores during their evaluations.
County Teacher of the Year candidates were nominated in January and February. A total of 146 educators were nominated from 48 counties; of those, 83 applied for a county award. The applications were then reviewed and scored, and winners from 41 counties were chosen earlier this month. Nominations came from students, family members, teachers, and school administrators. Anyone who believes a North Dakota teacher is deserving of recognition may make a nomination.
The county awards are part of North Dakota’s state Teacher of the Year recognition program. County Teacher of the Year winners will be sent applications to be considered for state Teacher of the Year.
North Dakota law requires that the 2024 state Teacher of the Year be named before Sept. 30, 2023. The 2024 North Dakota Teacher of the Year’s term begins Jan. 1, 2024, and will run through Dec. 31, 2024. Additional details about the selection process and qualifications are listed on the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s website.