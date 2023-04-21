Automated 3D Printing Market Segments, Trends, Analysis and Size of Industry will grow at a CAGR of 51.66% by 2030
The Automatic 3D Printing Market will grow by 2030 as a result of low manufacturing costs, precision, and capacities for longer production runs.NEW YORK, NY, US, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the projection period, the Automated 3D Printing Market is expected to rise extraordinarily. Robotic arms and other electronic devices are utilised to complete 3D printing tasks in environments where human involvement would be either pointless or exhausting, increasing the end-users' financial and operational efficiency. A three-dimensional item is created by connecting or hardening materials under the control of a computer, with the materials being added as they are printed. 3D printing is gaining popularity (such as liquid molecules being fused together). Both additive manufacturing and rapid prototyping methods use 3D printing technology.
Any type of form or geometry can be used to make an object, and it is often done using electronic model data from a 3D model or another electronic data source.
Over the past few years, 3D printing has steadily moved from the prototype and small-batch phase to mass production technology thanks to a rising adoption rate across industries. Because of this, industrial and non-printer vendors are putting more of an emphasis on automation. Additionally, as 3d printing technology advances, more opportunities in the new lights-out factories are opening up, which is boosting the number of jobs in the sector. Previously, 3d printing technology was used as standalone systems for prototyping, cutting tools, and single-part production. Now, it is used as a core system within fully integrated mass production lines.
The growing use of this technology in a range of healthcare-related applications, including transplant, drug delivery, 3D printed organs, and a variety of other uses, is one of the main factors driving the automated 3D printing market. The market for automated 3D printing is also being propelled by an increase in R&D spending and a rising demand for implant adjustments during surgical procedures. One of the elements influencing the technology's rising popularity is the variety of uses for 3D printing in the healthcare industry. In the upcoming years, the 3D printing market will expand due to the widening range of applications and falling costs of printers and 3D printing.
Automated 3D Printing Market Key Players:
• Stratasys (Israel)
• 3D Systems (United states of America)
• Materialise (Netherlands)
• Universal Robots (Netherlands)
• Formlabs (United states of America)
• EOS GmbH (Germany)
• SLM Solutions (Germany)
• PostProcess Technologies (US)
• Concept Laser (Germany)
• ExOne (United states of America)
• Coobx (Liechtenstein)
• Authentise (United states of America)
• Renishaw (UK)
• NVBOTS (United states of America)
• DWS System (Italy)
Automated 3D Printing Market Regional Analysis
The global automated 3D printing market is reportedly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world based on region. The Automatic 3D Printing Market is dominated by North America, which will hold a 39 percent market share in 2020. The second-largest market is Europe. The market in the Americas is expanding and growing in large part because of the United States. With a sizable Automated 3D Printing Market share, stereolithography (SLA) is a well-known technique in the 3D printing business in the Americas. Since its debut in modeling and prototyping, SLA has progressed beyond its initial application in healthcare, thanks to the creation of a variety of 3D printing technologies. The method can be used to produce geometric patterns that are both exceedingly complex and one-of-a-kind.
Due to the rising use of 3D printing across a variety of applications in the APAC region, the automated 3D printing market in that region is growing quickly. The use of plastic materials in automated 3D printing is predicted to grow at an incredible rate. It is projected that by 2020, more than 570 tonnes of plastic would have been transported for use in medical printing.
Automated 3D Printing Market Segmentation Overview
The Offering, Process, End-Users, and Regions segments of the Automated 3D Printing Market. The projection term is expected to see a respectable increase in the market trends for automated 3D printing.
Via Application: The market is divided into automated production, part handling, material handling, multiprocessing, and post-processing according to the application.
By final users The Automated 3D Printing Market is divided into the categories of aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, high-tech equipment and engineering, automotive, healthcare, and others based on the types of propulsion.
