Update No. 3: Police release additional information about Morrisville shooting incident as search for suspect continues

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Police release additional information about Morrisville shooting incident as search for suspect continues

MORRISVILLE, Vermont (Friday, April 21, 2023) — The investigation is continuing Friday morning into the shooting incident that occurred Thursday night in Morrisville after the Morristown Police Department responded to a reported kidnapping and domestic disturbance involving Henry Lovell, a family member and another individual.

A Morristown officer who responded to the disturbance at the apartment near the intersection of Upper Main and Pleasant streets was met with gunfire upon his arrival on scene. The officer recognized Lovell from previous interactions and returned fire. During the exchange, the Morristown officer sustained minor injuries. He was treated and released at Copley Hospital.

Per standard protocol, the Vermont State Police is the lead agency in investigating this officer-involved shooting. The response includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and Crime Scene Search Team. This investigation is in its earliest stages. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant state’s attorney’s office for independent reviews and a determination on the justification for the police use of force. Per protocol, the Vermont State Police will release the name of the officer involved 24 hours following the shooting.

Other aspects of this case remain under investigation by the Morristown Police Department and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.

Meanwhile, the search for Lovell is continuing. As of 7:30 a.m., he remained at large. Schools in the area have been closed for the day. Residents and businesses in the area are advised to use caution and immediately report any suspicious activity or possible sightings of the suspect to the police. VSP reiterates that Lovell is believed to be armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees someone fitting his description should immediately call 911. Police ask any members of the public who might have surveillance cameras in the area to contact the Morristown Police Department at 802-888-4211.

A photograph of Lovell in the outfit he was last seen wearing is attached to this release.

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.

***Update No. 2, 5:20 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023***

Police from multiple agencies have searched locations throughout Morrisville, but Henry Lovell remains at large as of 5:15 a.m. Friday. Investigators believe he is armed with a firearm, and members of the public should consider him to be dangerous.

Anyone with information on Lovell’s possible whereabouts should call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111 or the Morristown Police Department at 802-888-4211. Anyone who sees a person fitting Lovell’s description should immediately call 911.

A heavy police presence is continuing in Morrisville while the search for Lovell is underway, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

***Update No. 1, 12:20 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023***

As of early Friday morning, April 21, 2023, suspect Henry Lovell, 24, of Morrisville remains at large. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Lovell does not have access to a vehicle and is still believed to be in the general area. Anyone who sees him should not approach and instead immediately call 911.

The incident began with a report of a domestic disturbance at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday at an apartment near the intersection of Upper Main Street and Pleasant Street. Initial reports indicate the responding officer from the Morristown Police Department was met with gunfire and returned fire. The suspect then fled on foot.

Lovell is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage-style jacket, dark pants and a red ballcap.

Members of the public should expect a considerable law-enforcement presence in Morrisville and are advised to avoid the area. Residents in the vicinity of Upper Main and Pleasant streets should lock their doors and report any suspicious activity or people immediately to the police.

***Initial news release, 11 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023***

Multiple law-enforcement agencies have responded to an emergency situation centered around Upper Main and Pleasant streets in Morrisville, Vermont. This is a developing incident involving reports of gunfire that began at about 8:45 p.m. Police are not aware of any significant injuries at this time.

A suspect in this incident is currently at large. He is identified as Henry Lovell, 24, of Morrisville. A photo of him is attached to this release. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who sees him should call 911.

Police agencies involved in this response include the Vermont State Police, Morristown Police Department, Stowe Police Department and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.

No additional details are available at the moment, but the state police will provide regular updates as this incident unfolds.

- 30 -