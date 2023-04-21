Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,067 in the last 365 days.

NewLake Capital Partners to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on May 10th at 11:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW CANAAN, Conn., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.newlake.com/.  

Event: NewLake Capital Partners First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1-877-407-3982 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-493-6780 (International)
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1609907&tp_key=f1eb66a33a

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 24, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13738090.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter@KCSA.com  
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
MMiller@kcsa.com
PH: (212) 896-1254


Primary Logo

You just read:

NewLake Capital Partners to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on May 10th at 11:00 a.m. ET

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more