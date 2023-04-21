Dental 3D Printing Market is Expected to Reach $7.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dental 3D printing industry is expected to experience rapid growth in the near future, driven by advancements in 3D printing technology and increasing demand for dental applications. 3D printing technology has already revolutionized the dental industry by enabling the production of dental prosthetics and implants with unprecedented accuracy and precision. The technology is also being used for a range of other applications, such as crowns, bridges, veneers, and more. As 3D printing technology continues to improve, it will become even more advantageous for dental applications. Moreover, the proliferation of 3D printing technology will enable more dental clinics to access the technology and benefit from its advantages. Furthermore, the rising demand for customized dental products, such as implants and prosthetics, will drive the growth of the dental 3D printing industry as well.

Dental 3D Printing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.2 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $7.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The dental 3D printing medical devices market is principally driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the growing adoption of dental 3D printers in dental hospitals & clinics, and the increasing growth in the geriatric population. On the other hand, the rising number of large dental practices is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

In this report, the dental 3D printing market is segmented on the basis of product & services, technology application, end user, and region.

Dental 3D Printing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $3.2 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $7.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product & Services, Technology, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing popularity of CAD/CAM technology Key Market Drivers High incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases

Based on the product & service segment, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into equipment, materials, and services. The services segment accounted for 65.5% of the dental 3D printing market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the competitive pricing offered by dental 3D printing service providers and the large-scale outsourcing of dental product design & production by small hospitals, dental clinics, and laboratories.

Based on the technology segment, the dental 3D printing material and equipment market is segmented into vat photopolymerization, selective laser sintering, PolyJet printing, fused deposition modeling, and other technologies. The vat photopolymerization segment accounted for 53.0% of the dental 3D printing market in 2021. Its large share can be attributed to its wide applications in the manufacturing of dental implants, dentures, CMF (craniomaxillofacial) guides, prosthetics and implants, porous scaffolds, and dental restorations.

Based on the application segment, the market is divided into prosthodontics, orthodontics, and implantology. The prosthodontics segment accounted for 55.0% of the dental 3D printing market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, the rising prevalence of dental caries, the increasing incidence of tooth loss, and the increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies. The implantology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The growing preference for manufacturing dental implants using dental 3D printing, the advantages offered by 3D-printed dental implants, increasing advances in materials used for 3D printing implants, and the increasing application of 3D printing in dental implantology drive market growth in this segment.

Based on the end user segment, the market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics, and dental academic & research institutes. In 2021, the dental laboratories segment accounted for 78.6% of the dental 3D printing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental laboratories, expansion of dental laboratories in developing countries, rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large laboratories across the globe, the outsourcing of certain manufacturing functions to dental laboratories, and the rising demand for customized/fabricated dental framing solutions required for various applications.

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of 35.8% of the dental 3D printing market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the high and growing incidence of dental caries and tooth loss, the rising geriatric population, high oral care expenditure, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and the rising popularity of digital dentistry. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population, increasing demand for digital dental solutions to ease the clinical workflow, growing dental tourism, rising disposable incomes, and the growing focus of leading market players on expanding their distribution networks in the emerging APAC countries drive market growth.

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in the global dental 3D printing market include Stratasys (US), 3D Systems (US), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), EnvisionTEC US LLC (Germany), DWS Systems SRL (Italy), Align Technology Inc. (US), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), SLM Solutions (Germany), Carbon, Inc. (US), Concept Laser (Germany), EOS GmbH (Germany), Rapid Shape GmbH (Germany), Asiga (Australia), DENTSPLY Sirona, Inc. (US), SprintRay, Inc. (US), Zortrax (Poland), Detax Ettlingen GmbH (Germany), DMG America (US), 3Dresyns (Spain), Micron Dental (US), Amann Girrbach AG (Austria), Carima (South Korea), Planmeca OY (Finland), and Shenzhen PioCreat 3D Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

Hypothetic Challenges of Dental 3D Printing Market in Near Future:

Quality control: Ensuring the quality of 3D printed dental products is essential to maintain customer satisfaction and trust in the industry. Quality control processes will need to be implemented and maintained in order to ensure that all products meet the same standards.

Cost reduction: 3D printing technology is still relatively expensive compared to traditional dental manufacturing processes. Reducing the cost of 3D printing materials and hardware will be necessary to make the technology more accessible to dentists and patients.

Education and training: Training dentists and other healthcare professionals in 3D printing technology and how to safely use the technology will be essential for the industry to grow and succeed.

Regulatory compliance: In order to ensure the safety and effectiveness of 3D printed dental products, regulatory guidelines must be established and followed. This could mean additional costs for companies producing 3D printed dental products.

Intellectual property: Companies producing 3D printed dental products will need to protect their intellectual property to ensure that their products are not copied or illegally used by other companies.

Cybersecurity: As 3D printing technology becomes more prevalent, so too does the need to ensure that patient data and other sensitive information is kept secure. Companies will need to ensure that their systems are secure and any breaches are quickly addressed.

Top 3 Use Cases of Dental 3D Printing Market:

Custom Dental Implants: Dental 3D printing enables the fabrication of customized dental implants that are tailored to a patient’s jaw structure and tooth shape. This type of implant is far more accurate than traditional implants and can help improve the fit and comfort of the implant.

Crowns and Bridges: Dental 3D printing technology can be used to create precise and customized crowns and bridges. This technology allows dentists to create crowns and bridges that are designed to fit a patient’s teeth precisely.

Orthodontic Appliances: Dental 3D printing can also be used to create customized orthodontic appliances, such as braces and retainers. This technology allows dentists to create appliances that are designed to fit a patient’s teeth perfectly.

Recent Developments:

In January 2022, Formlabs (US) Launched Form 3+ and Form 3B+ includes next-generation Build Platform 2, which uses patented Quick Release Technology and a flexible print surface to instantly release parts from the build platform

In December 2021, Stratasys Ltd. (US) launched Origin One Dental 3D Printer. The new printer is the second 3D printer resulting from Stratasys’ acquisition of Origin in December 2020.

In September 2021, Carbon, Inc. (US) partnered with Keystone Industries (US). This partnership builds on Carbon's industry leadership in developing digital denture solutions that are enabling a new standard of care for edentulous patients.

