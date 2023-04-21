Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,997 in the last 365 days.

CNH Industrial to announce 2023 First Quarter financial results on May 5

/EIN News/ -- London, April 21, 2023

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that its financial results for the First Quarter of 2023 will be released on Friday, May 5, 2023.

A live audio webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 3:30 p.m. CEST / 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 5, 2023. It will be accessible at the following address: bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q1_2023.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website (www.cnhindustrial.com) for two weeks following the conference call.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations Investor Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

CNH Industrial to announce 2023 First Quarter financial results on May 5

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more