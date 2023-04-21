NatureSweet® Protects Land to Help Preserve Indigenous Species and Pollinator Corridor During Earth Day Week

NatureSweet land becomes the first voluntarily protected area certified by the State of Jalisco

NatureSweet®, a leading produce grower, has earned the prestigious certification by the Government of Jalisco to become a State Area Voluntarily Destined for Conservation (SAVDC), which will help protect the biological diversity of more than 123 acres (50 hectares) of land at their plant in Tuxcacuesco, Jalisco. The area is considered a pollinator corridor, a pathway that will help preserve and protect various species as they move between areas. A stream on the property helps aid the local aquifer, prevents drought, and serves as a water source for animals. There are more than 142 species of animals identified on the land, some of which are endangered or threatened, and 63 species of flora, including many plants that are endemic to Mexico. NatureSweet is the first private company in the state of Jalisco to receive the SAVDC certification.

"NatureSweet is committed to transforming the lives of agricultural workers in North America, and among other things, this means improving the communities in which we operate and the environment around us," says Rodolfo Spielmann, President and CEO of NatureSweet. "We're extremely proud to be the first company in the state of Jalisco to earn the voluntary reserve certification. This land is home to more than two hundred species of plants and animals. We hope our conservation efforts inspire other landowners and businesses to protect and preserve wildlife and help sustain natural ecosystems in this area."

According to the Government of Jalisco, the certification lasts 15 years. Through scientific research, environmental education, and monitoring, NatureSweet will help encourage sustainable development and the biocultural diversity of Mexico. Efforts such as this one will help build species' long-term survival and allow flora and fauna to thrive.

Attached photos are examples of animals and plants found on the Tuxcacuesco land:

The attached photo is of a Mexican tree frog (Smilisca baudinii) which is a nocturnal species of tree frog that is normally found within lightly forested areas near permanent sources of water. The attached photo is of a species of cactus native to Mexico (Stenocereus queretaroensis) and is cultivated for its fruit. The attached photo is of a nonvenomous rat snake (Senticolis triaspis) that usually inhabits evergreen forests and grassland.

