Solid Revenue. Consistent Performance. Regions reports first quarter 2023 earnings of $588 million, earnings per diluted share of $0.62

$2.0 billion in total revenue reflects 22 percent year-over-year growth.
Regions Financial Corp. RF today reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company reported first quarter net income available to common shareholders of $588 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.62. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, total revenue increased 22 percent to $2.0 billion on both a reported and adjusted basis(1) driven by growth in net interest income. Strong revenue growth contributed to a 39 percent increase in pre-tax pre-provision income(1) on both a reported basis and adjusted basis(1) compared to the first quarter of 2022.
Regions has built a high-quality deposit base that focuses on relationships starting with operating accounts for both consumer customers and commercial clients. Consistent with the company's expectations, total deposits declined approximately 2 percent, but importantly, deposits remained stable from earlier in the month of March through the end of the quarter. The company's liquidity position also remains robust as of March 31, 2023, including total available liquidity of approximately $54 billion, which exceeds uninsured retail and non-operational wholesale deposits by approximately 3-to-1.
"Despite the recent turmoil in the industry, we delivered another solid quarter that underscores our commitment to generating consistent, sustainable long-term performance," said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. "Our dedication to prudent risk management and our relationship banking approach have allowed us to build a balanced and diverse business. Even in an uncertain operating environment, executing our strategic plan allows us to be a source of strength for customers and communities while ensuring our focus remains on three primary goals – soundness, profitability, and then growth. Our core values, particularly 'focus on the customer,' consistently govern how we operate. And recent events have given us an opportunity to connect with customers, clients, and prospects to answer questions, meet needs, and provide valuable reassurance."
|
SUMMARY OF FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS:
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
(amounts in millions, except per share data)
|
|
3/31/2023
|
|
12/31/2022
|
|
3/31/2022
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
612
|
|
|
$
|
685
|
|
|
$
|
548
|
|
Preferred dividends and other
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
588
|
|
|
$
|
660
|
|
|
$
|
524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
942
|
|
|
|
941
|
|
|
|
947
|
|
Actual shares outstanding—end of period
|
|
|
935
|
|
|
|
934
|
|
|
|
933
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected items impacting earnings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax adjusted items(1):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to non-interest expense(1)
|
|
$
|
(2
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1
|
)
|
Adjustments to non-interest income(1)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total pre-tax adjusted items(1)
|
|
$
|
(3
|
)
|
|
$
|
45
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS impact*
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.03
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax additional selected items**:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision (in excess of) less than net charge-offs***
|
|
$
|
(52
|
)
|
|
$
|
(63
|
)
|
|
$
|
82
|
|
Release of hurricane-related allowance for loan losses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Capital markets income (loss) - CVA/DVA
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
6
|
|
Residential MSR net hedge performance
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Pension settlement charges
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Ginnie Mae re-securitization gains
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
* Based on income taxes at an approximate 25% incremental rate.
Non-GAAP adjusted items(1) impacting the company's earnings are identified to assist investors in analyzing Regions' operating results on the same basis as that applied by management and provide a basis to predict future performance.
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
($ amounts in millions)
|
|
3/31/2023
|
|
12/31/2022
|
|
3/31/2022
|
|
1Q23 vs. 4Q22
|
|
1Q23 vs. 1Q22
|
Net interest income
|
|
$
|
1,417
|
|
|
$
|
1,401
|
|
|
$
|
1,015
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
402
|
|
|
39.6
|
%
|
Taxable equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
18.2
|
%
|
Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis
|
|
$
|
1,430
|
|
|
$
|
1,414
|
|
|
$
|
1,026
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
404
|
|
|
39.4
|
%
|
Net interest margin (FTE)
|
|
|
4.22
|
%
|
|
|
3.99
|
%
|
|
|
2.85
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
$
|
155
|
|
|
$
|
152
|
|
|
$
|
168
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
(7.7
|
)%
|
Card and ATM fees
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
(6.9
|
)%
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(2.4
|
)%
|
Wealth management income
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
Capital markets income
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
(31.1
|
)%
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
(42.5
|
)%
|
Mortgage income
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
(50.0
|
)%
|
Commercial credit fee income
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
18.2
|
%
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
21.4
|
%
|
Securities gains (losses), net
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
Market value adjustments on employee benefit assets*
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
88.9
|
%
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
92.9
|
%
|
Insurance proceeds
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
(100.0
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Other
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(4.8
|
)%
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
(16.7
|
)%
|
Non-interest income
|
|
$
|
534
|
|
|
$
|
600
|
|
|
$
|
584
|
|
|
$
|
(66
|
)
|
|
(11.0
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(50
|
)
|
|
(8.6
|
)%
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
1,951
|
|
|
$
|
2,001
|
|
|
$
|
1,599
|
|
|
$
|
(50
|
)
|
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
|
$
|
352
|
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
$
|
1,952
|
|
|
$
|
1,951
|
|
|
$
|
1,598
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
354
|
|
|
22.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NM - Not Meaningful
* These market value adjustments relate to assets held for employee and director benefits that are offset within salaries and employee benefits and other non-interest expense.
Total revenue of approximately $2 billion decreased 2 percent on a reported basis but remained stable on an adjusted basis(1) compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest income increased during the quarter to a record $1.4 billion or 1 percent compared to the fourth quarter attributable to the company's asset sensitive balance sheet and stable funding profile. Lower cash balances also supported the net interest margin, which increased 23 basis points to 4.22 percent.
Non-interest income decreased 11 percent on a reported basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily driven by an insurance reimbursement in the prior quarter that did not repeat. Adjusted non-interest income(1) decreased 3 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Capital markets income decreased 31 percent driven by negative CVA/DVA valuation adjustments reflecting lower long-term interest rates and volatility in credit spreads. Excluding the impact of CVA/DVA, capital markets income increased 4 percent as growth, primarily in securities underwriting and placement and real estate capital markets, was partially offset by declines in advisory transaction markets. Card & ATM fees decreased 7 percent driven primarily by seasonally lower interchange as well as a card rewards liability adjustment. Service charges increased 2 percent as seasonally higher treasury management fees helped offset 2 fewer business days in the quarter. Wealth management income increased 4 percent compared to the prior quarter despite volatile market conditions. Market value adjustments on employee benefit assets (which are offset in salaries and benefits and other non-interest expense) decreased modestly during the quarter.
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
($ amounts in millions)
|
|
3/31/2023
|
|
12/31/2022
|
|
3/31/2022
|
|
1Q23 vs. 4Q22
|
|
1Q23 vs. 1Q22
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
$
|
616
|
|
$
|
604
|
|
$
|
546
|
|
$
|
12
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
70
|
|
|
12.8
|
%
|
Equipment and software expense
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
7.4
|
%
|
Net occupancy expense
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(1.4
|
)%
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(2.7
|
)%
|
Outside services
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(4.9
|
)%
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
Professional, legal and regulatory expenses
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
(17.4
|
)%
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
Marketing
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
12.5
|
%
|
FDIC insurance assessments
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
38.9
|
%
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
78.6
|
%
|
Credit/checkcard expenses
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
(46.2
|
)%
|
Branch consolidation, property and equipment charges
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(60.0
|
)%
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Visa class B shares expense
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
60.0
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
$
|
1,027
|
|
$
|
1,017
|
|
$
|
933
|
|
$
|
10
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
94
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
Total adjusted non-interest expense(1)
|
|
$
|
1,025
|
|
$
|
1,012
|
|
$
|
932
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
93
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NM - Not Meaningful
Non-interest expense increased 1 percent on both a reported and adjusted(1) basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Salaries and benefits increased 2 percent primarily due to merit increases and a seasonal increase in payroll taxes. FDIC insurance assessments increased 39 percent attributable to an increase in the assessment rate charged to all financial institutions.
The company's first quarter efficiency ratio was 52.3 percent on a reported basis and 52.2 percent on an adjusted basis(1). The effective tax rate was 22.4 percent in the first quarter.
|
Loans and Leases
|
|
|
Average Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ amounts in millions)
|
|
1Q23
|
|
4Q22
|
|
1Q22
|
|
1Q23 vs. 4Q22
|
|
1Q23 vs. 1Q22
|
Commercial and industrial
|
|
$
|
51,158
|
|
$
|
50,135
|
|
$
|
43,993
|
|
$
|
1,023
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
7,165
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
Commercial real estate—owner-occupied
|
|
|
5,305
|
|
|
5,362
|
|
|
5,506
|
|
|
(57
|
)
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
|
|
(201
|
)
|
|
(3.7
|
)%
|
Investor real estate
|
|
|
8,404
|
|
|
8,290
|
|
|
7,082
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
1,322
|
|
|
18.7
|
%
|
Business Lending
|
|
|
64,867
|
|
|
63,787
|
|
|
56,581
|
|
|
1,080
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
8,286
|
|
|
14.6
|
%
|
Residential first mortgage
|
|
|
18,957
|
|
|
18,595
|
|
|
17,496
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
1,461
|
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
Home equity
|
|
|
5,921
|
|
|
6,017
|
|
|
6,163
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
(1.6
|
)%
|
|
|
(242
|
)
|
|
(3.9
|
)%
|
Consumer credit card
|
|
|
1,214
|
|
|
1,207
|
|
|
1,142
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
6.3
|
%
|
Other consumer—exit portfolios
|
|
|
527
|
|
|
613
|
|
|
987
|
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
(14.0
|
)%
|
|
|
(460
|
)
|
|
(46.6
|
)%
|
Other consumer*
|
|
|
5,791
|
|
|
5,533
|
|
|
5,445
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
Consumer Lending
|
|
|
32,410
|
|
|
31,965
|
|
|
31,233
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
1,177
|
|
|
3.8
|
%
|
Total Loans
|
|
$
|
97,277
|
|
$
|
95,752
|
|
$
|
87,814
|
|
$
|
1,525
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
9,463
|
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NM - Not meaningful.
Average loans and leases increased 2 percent compared to the prior quarter driven primarily by growth in commercial and industrial lending, investor real estate, residential first mortgages and EnerBank. Growth in average business lending was broad-based across the utilities, retail trade, and financial services industries. Commercial loan line utilization levels ended the quarter at approximately 43.7 percent, increasing 27 basis points over the prior quarter, while line commitments grew approximately $1.5 billion during the quarter.
|
Deposits
|
|
|
Average Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ amounts in millions)
|
|
1Q23
|
|
4Q22
|
|
1Q22
|
|
1Q23 vs. 4Q22
|
|
1Q23 vs. 1Q22
|
Customer low-cost deposits
|
|
$
|
122,228
|
|
$
|
127,544
|
|
$
|
132,829
|
|
$
|
(5,316
|
)
|
|
(4.2
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(10,601
|
)
|
|
(8.0
|
)%
|
Customer time deposits
|
|
|
6,813
|
|
|
5,462
|
|
|
5,905
|
|
|
1,351
|
|
|
24.7
|
%
|
|
|
908
|
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
Corporate treasury other deposits
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Total Deposits
|
|
$
|
129,042
|
|
$
|
133,007
|
|
$
|
138,734
|
|
$
|
(3,965
|
)
|
|
(3.0
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(9,692
|
)
|
|
(7.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($ amounts in millions)
|
|
|
1Q23
|
|
|
4Q22
|
|
|
1Q22
|
|
1Q23 vs. 4Q22
|
|
1Q23 vs. 1Q22
|
Consumer Bank Segment
|
|
$
|
82,200
|
|
$
|
83,555
|
|
$
|
83,054
|
|
$
|
(1,355
|
)
|
|
(1.6
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(854
|
)
|
|
(1.0
|
)%
|
Corporate Bank Segment
|
|
|
36,273
|
|
|
38,176
|
|
|
42,609
|
|
|
(1,903
|
)
|
|
(5.0
|
)%
|
|
|
(6,336
|
)
|
|
(14.9
|
)%
|
Wealth Management Segment
|
|
|
8,463
|
|
|
9,065
|
|
|
10,407
|
|
|
(602
|
)
|
|
(6.6
|
)%
|
|
|
(1,944
|
)
|
|
(18.7
|
)%
|
Other
|
|
|
2,106
|
|
|
2,211
|
|
|
2,664
|
|
|
(105
|
)
|
|
(4.7
|
)%
|
|
|
(558
|
)
|
|
(20.9
|
)%
|
Total Deposits
|
|
$
|
129,042
|
|
$
|
133,007
|
|
$
|
138,734
|
|
$
|
(3,965
|
)
|
|
(3.0
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(9,692
|
)
|
|
(7.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending Balances as of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/31/2023
|
|
3/31/2023
|
($ amounts in millions)
|
|
3/31/2023
|
|
12/31/2022
|
|
3/31/2022
|
|
vs. 12/31/2022
|
|
vs. 3/31/2022
|
Consumer Bank Segment
|
|
$
|
83,296
|
|
$
|
83,487
|
|
$
|
85,219
|
|
$
|
(191
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(1,923
|
)
|
|
(2.3
|
)%
|
Corporate Bank Segment
|
|
|
35,185
|
|
|
37,145
|
|
|
42,836
|
|
|
(1,960
|
)
|
|
(5.3
|
)%
|
|
|
(7,651
|
)
|
|
(17.9
|
)%
|
Wealth Management Segment
|
|
|
7,941
|
|
|
9,111
|
|
|
10,420
|
|
|
(1,170
|
)
|
|
(12.8
|
)%
|
|
|
(2,479
|
)
|
|
(23.8
|
)%
|
Other
|
|
|
2,038
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
2,547
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
(509
|
)
|
|
(20.0
|
)%
|
Total Deposits
|
|
$
|
128,460
|
|
$
|
131,743
|
|
$
|
141,022
|
|
$
|
(3,283
|
)
|
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(12,562
|
)
|
|
(8.9
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consistent with the company's expectations, total ending deposits declined approximately 2 percent, while total average deposit balances decreased 3 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Following primarily seasonal patterns, average Consumer deposits declined 2 percent, while Corporate and Wealth Management deposits experienced declines of 5 and 7 percent, respectively.
|
Asset quality
|
|
|
As of and for the Quarter Ended
|
($ amounts in millions)
|
|
3/31/2023
|
|
12/31/2022
|
|
3/31/2022
|
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) at period end
|
|
$1,596
|
|
$1,582
|
|
$1,492
|
ACL/Loans, net
|
|
1.63%
|
|
1.63%
|
|
1.67%
|
ALL/Loans, net
|
|
1.50%
|
|
1.51%
|
|
1.59%
|
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale
|
|
288%
|
|
317%
|
|
446%
|
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale
|
|
266%
|
|
293%
|
|
423%
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
$135
|
|
$112
|
|
$(36)
|
Net loans charged-off
|
|
$83
|
|
$69
|
|
$46
|
Net loans charged-off as a % of average loans, annualized
|
|
0.35%
|
|
0.29%
|
|
0.21%
|
Non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale/Loans, net
|
|
0.56%
|
|
0.52%
|
|
0.37%
|
NPAs (ex. 90+ past due)/Loans, foreclosed properties, and non-performing loans held for sale
|
|
0.58%
|
|
0.53%
|
|
0.39%
|
NPAs (inc. 90+ past due)/Loans, foreclosed properties, and non-performing loans held for sale*
|
|
0.71%
|
|
0.75%
|
|
0.53%
|
Total Criticized Loans—Business Services**
|
|
$3,725
|
|
$3,149
|
|
$2,539
|
* Excludes guaranteed residential first mortgages that are 90+ days past due and still accruing.
Overall asset quality continued to normalize during the quarter. Non-performing loans increased to 0.56 percent of total loans and business services criticized loans increased 18 percent, while total delinquencies decreased 16 percent. Total net charge-offs for the quarter were $83 million, or 35 basis points of average loans. Provision expense totaled $135 million for the quarter.
The increase to the allowance for credit losses compared to the fourth quarter was attributable primarily to economic conditions and continued normalization of credit quality partially offset by a reduction in the allowance associated with the elimination of the accounting for troubled debt restructured loans.
The allowance for credit loss ratio remains at 1.63 percent of total loans, while the allowance as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 288 percent.
|
Capital and liquidity
|
|
|
As of and for Quarter Ended
|
|
|
3/31/2023
|
|
12/31/2022
|
|
3/31/2022
|
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio(2)
|
|
9.8%
|
|
9.6%
|
|
9.4%
|
Tier 1 capital ratio(2)
|
|
11.2%
|
|
10.9%
|
|
10.8%
|
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
6.31%
|
|
5.63%
|
|
5.93%
|
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)*
|
|
$10.01
|
|
$9.00
|
|
$10.06
|
Loans, net of unearned income, to total deposits
|
|
76.3%
|
|
73.6%
|
|
63.3%
|
* Tangible common book value per share includes the impact of quarterly earnings and changes to market value adjustments within accumulated other comprehensive income, as well as continued capital returns.
Regions maintains a solid capital position with estimated capital ratios remaining well above current regulatory requirements. The Common Equity Tier 1(2) and Tier 1(2) ratios were estimated at 9.8 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively, at quarter-end.
The company's liquidity position also remains robust as of March 31, 2023, including total available liquidity of approximately $54 billion, including cash held at the Federal Reserve, FHLB borrowing capacity, unencumbered securities, borrowing capacity at the Federal Reserve's discount window, and the Federal Reserve's new Bank Term Lending Plan facility. The loan to deposit ratio ended the quarter at 76 percent.
During the first quarter, the company declared $187 million in dividends to common shareholders and did not repurchase any shares of Regions' common stock.
|(1)
|
Non-GAAP; refer to pages 11, 14, 15 and 17 of the financial supplement to this earnings release for reconciliations.
|(2)
|
Current quarter Common Equity Tier 1, and Tier 1 capital ratios are estimated.
Conference Call
In addition to the live audio webcast at 10 a.m. ET on April 21, 2023, an archived recording of the webcast will be available at the Investor Relations page of www.regions.com following the live event.
About Regions Financial Corporation
Regions Financial Corporation RF, with $154 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.
About Regions Foundation
Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact the communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grant making program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "future," "anticipates," "assumes," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "objectives," "estimates," "expects," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "would," "will," "may," "might," "could," "should," "can," and similar terms and expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information, but rather are related to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Those statements are based on general assumptions and are subject to various risks, and because they also relate to the future they are likewise subject to inherent uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those described below:
The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, look under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Regions' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in Regions' subsequent filings with the SEC.
You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Use of non-GAAP financial measures
Management uses pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP), as well as the adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and the adjusted fee income ratio (non-GAAP) to monitor performance and believes these measures provide meaningful information to investors. Non-interest expense (GAAP) is presented excluding certain adjustments to arrive at adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP), which is the numerator for the adjusted efficiency ratio. Non-interest income (GAAP) is presented excluding certain adjustments to arrive at adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP), which is the numerator for the adjusted fee income ratio. Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) are used to determine adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP). Net interest income (GAAP) on a taxable-equivalent basis and non-interest income are added together to arrive at total revenue on a taxable-equivalent basis. Adjustments are made to arrive at adjusted total revenue on a taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP), which is the denominator for the adjusted fee income and adjusted efficiency ratios. Net loan charge-offs (GAAP) are presented excluding adjustments to arrive at adjusted net loan-charge offs (non-GAAP). Adjusted net loan charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (non-GAAP) are calculated as adjusted net loan charge-offs (non-GAAP) divided by average loans (GAAP) and annualized. Regions believes that the exclusion of these adjustments provides a meaningful basis for period-to-period comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in analyzing the operating results of the Company and predicting future performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to assess the performance of Regions' business. It is possible that the activities related to the adjustments may recur; however, management does not consider the activities related to the adjustments to be indications of ongoing operations. Regions believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management.
Tangible common stockholders' equity ratios have become a focus of some investors and management believes they may assist investors in analyzing the capital position of the Company absent the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Analysts and banking regulators have assessed Regions' capital adequacy using the tangible common stockholders' equity measure. Because tangible common stockholders' equity is not formally defined by GAAP or prescribed in any amount by federal banking regulations it is currently considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and other entities may calculate it differently than Regions' disclosed calculations. Since analysts and banking regulators may assess Regions' capital adequacy using tangible common stockholders' equity, management believes that it is useful to provide investors the ability to assess Regions' capital adequacy on this same basis.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. In particular, a measure of earnings that excludes selected items does not represent the amount that effectively accrues directly to stockholders.
Management and the Board of Directors utilize non-GAAP measures as follows:
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005077/en/