Canada Data Center Market Investment and Opportunities Report 2023-2028: Coverage of 115 Existing Facilities and 11 Upcoming Facilities Across 21 Cities with Focus on Montreal and Toronto

The Canada data center market size will reach $ 5.48 billion by 2028 from $3.32 billion in, growing at a CAGR of 8.71%

This report analyses the Canada data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The market is characterized by the presence of international and local players offering various services such as colocation, managed hosting, and cloud services.

The industry is also supported by a favorable regulatory environment, stable political climate, reliable power grid, and cool climate, which are ideal conditions for data center operations. In terms of growth, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and big data are driving demand for data storage and processing capabilities in Canada, leading to the construction of new facilities and the expansion of existing ones.

Major tech companies such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have established facilities in Canada, while local players are expanding their offerings. In Canada, several companies offer modular data center solutions, including global players like Schneider Electric.

The Canadian government has also supported the adoption of modular facilities, offering incentives for investment and development. Overall, the market will likely grow as demand for data storage and processing capabilities remain strong in the coming years.

The industry is expected to attract increased investment, leading to the development of new facilities and the expansion of existing ones. Further, Toronto and Montreal are Canada's primary locations for data center investment. The construction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) & Free Trade Zones (FTZs) and the availability of infrastructure will attract investors to develop data center facilities in the coming years.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Canada has around 115 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation facilities are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country also has the presence of global operators like Equinix, Digital Realty, and others.

The Canada data center market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to rising demand for cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT.

The industry has seen new announcements from hyperscale operators, such as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, and colocation operators, like Urbacon Data Centre Solutions and others.

Increasing priority on energy-efficient and sustainable facilities, driven by concerns about the carbon footprint of the data center industry.

Many organizations opt for hybrid solutions combining on-premises data centers with cloud services to optimize cost and performance.

Due to increased land prices and electricity, companies are moving to cities like Calgary , Kamloops , and others.

, , and others. Significant investment is being made in building new data centers and upgrading existing ones to meet growing demand and support emerging technologies.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Canada data center market are STACK Infrastructure, QScal, Eastlink, Intermarket Properties, and Gatineau Data Hub (GDH).

Some of the notable investments in Canada's hyperscale market include:

Amazon Web Services: Amazon Web Services has established a cloud region in Canada , including Montreal , Toronto , and Vancouver .

, including , , and . Google: Google has invested in cloud regions in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario .

and . Microsoft: Microsoft has established its cloud region in Canada , including Toronto and Quebec City .

, including and . Telecom operators such as Rogers Communications, Bell Canada , and TELUS deployed commercial 5G services nationwide.

, and TELUS deployed commercial 5G services nationwide. The operators are increasing their Canada data center market share and presence across the country by either acquiring the data center operators or investing in the company. For instance, Stonepeak acquired Cologix, a Canadian data center operator, in 2022.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Canada colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Canada by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Canada data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Canada

Facilities Covered (Existing): 115

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 11

Coverage: 21 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Canada

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Canadian market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

AECOM

Black & Veatch

Computer Room Services Corporation (CRSC)

DPR Construction

Ehvert

EllisDon

First Gulf

Karbon Engineering

PCL Construction

Salute Mission Critical

Turner Construction

Urbacon

WZMH Architects

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Arctic Chiller Group

Caterpillar

Chatsworth Products

ClimateWorx

Cummins

CoolIT Systems

Dataprobe

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

Johnson Controls

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Toshiba

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AWS

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

Digital Realty

Equinix

eStruxture Data Centers

Google

Microsoft

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

QScale

STACK Infrastructure

Eastlink

Intermarket Properties

Gatineau Data Hub (GDH)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Montreal

Toronto

Other Cities

