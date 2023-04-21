Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,117 in the last 365 days.

Elanders AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting 2023

The Annual General Meeting, led by Chairman of the Board Dan Frohm, decided to:

In his speech, CEO Magnus Nilsson described the Group's business and development during 2022 and the first quarter 2023. This period has been characterized by a great deal of uncertainty in the world. Despite this, Elanders has handled the situation well. In terms of the result, year 2022 was the best ever. Furthermore, Magnus Nilsson also reported on the investments that have been made and the sustainability work that is being carried out within the Group.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website as soon as they have been verified.

Elanders AB (publ)
The Board of Directors

through
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Elanders AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more