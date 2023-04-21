Elanders AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting 2023

The Annual General Meeting, led by Chairman of the Board Dan Frohm, decided to:

In his speech, CEO Magnus Nilsson described the Group's business and development during 2022 and the first quarter 2023. This period has been characterized by a great deal of uncertainty in the world. Despite this, Elanders has handled the situation well. In terms of the result, year 2022 was the best ever. Furthermore, Magnus Nilsson also reported on the investments that have been made and the sustainability work that is being carried out within the Group.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company website as soon as they have been verified.

