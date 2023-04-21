HLS Therapeutics to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

TORONTO, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") HLS, a pharmaceutical company focusing on central nervous system ("CNS") and cardiovascular markets, announces that Tim Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which takes place Tuesday April 25 - Wednesday April 26, 2023 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, in downtown Toronto.

HLS will present on April 25, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company's presentation will be webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton8/hls.to/3108072. Mr. Hendrickson will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. To request a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Bloom Burton representative or place a request through the conference portal.

ABOUT HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Formed in 2015, HLS is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition and commercialization of late-stage development, commercial stage promoted and established branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. HLS's focus is on products targeting the central nervous system and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. HLS's management team is composed of seasoned pharmaceutical executives with a strong track record of success in these therapeutic areas and at managing products in each of these lifecycle stages. For more information visit: www.hlstherapeutics.com

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

ABOUT BLOOM BURTON & CO.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

SOURCE HLS Therapeutics Inc.