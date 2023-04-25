Digital merchant banking pioneer Greengage launches e-money service targeted at digital assets firms and SMEs

Greengage today launches its new e-money accounts service facilitating GBP and EUR payments and cards, targeted at SMEs, HNWs, and digital asset firms.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Greengage, a UK digital merchant banking pioneer, today launches its new e-money accounts service facilitating GBP and EUR payments and cards, targeted at SMEs, HNWs, and digital asset firms.

The service launch follows a survey of nearly 70 prospective clients carried out in 2022 around which Greengage has designed its proposition. The research highlighted that:

Many entrepreneurs are less than satisfied with their current bank account provider, with nearly 65% of respondents rating their current account provider 3/5 or less

In terms of customer service, nearly 65% rated their account provider as “average” or less than average.

Guided by these findings, Greengage offers dedicated relationship management, ensuring a close relationship with every client and enabling Greengage to appropriately support each account holder through its platform of services without a “tick box” approach. This includes a range of B2B lending partner providers including traditional and digital funding sources, growing to a broader web3 offering incorporating in-built API connections to other SaaS products including embedded finance.

Greengage CEO Sean Kiernan commented: “We’re delighted to launch our core e-money account service which provides a compelling proposition for innovative companies who struggle to find accounts or appropriate support from traditional banking services. Greengage’s goal is to consistently be the best-in-class and we have exciting plans to add more advanced technology solutions for entrepreneurs and SMEs of all stripes, as well as to offer additional service innovation under a full banking licence in the coming years”.

Simon Jennings, Executive Director of the UK Cryptoasset Business Council added: “Companies involved in cryptoassets face many obstacles when trying to access banking services from major banks. Consequently, they often have to settle for overseas accounts or considerably higher fees than other client groups. By launching e-money accounts designed for digital assets firms and innovative SMEs, Greengage is offering a service that is badly needed in the market.”

About Greengage

Greengage is a digital merchant banking pioneer, that provides a platform of relationship-based e-money account services to SMEs, high net worth individuals, and digital asset firms to the highest ethical, secure and compliance standards.

Alongside our account services, we provide clients access to a B2B lending platform offering digital sources of money, as well as a suite of business apps. Our tailored services are delivered by people, empowered by technology.

Disclaimer: *E-money solutions are provided as a distributor of Modulr FS Limited, Greengage is not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) do not apply to the activities carried on by Greengage.