Embedded Analytics Market

Factors driving embedded analytics market are IoT expansion in businesses, cloud technologies, data analytics integration with business applications.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Embedded Analytics Market Expected to Reach USD 60,281 Million by 2023 | Top Players such as - Birst, TIBCO and Qlik." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Embedded analytics market size was valued at USD 25,133 million in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 60,281million by 2023, with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Rise in adoption of integrated analytics into various business applications and surge in the importance of big data and IoT among organizations drive the growth of the global embedded analytics market. North America contributed the highest share in 2016, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The revenue generated from embedded analytics market will not get affected by coronavirus pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global embedded analytics market based on deployment model, business application, analytics tool, industry vertical, and region. Based on business application, the sales & marketing segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2016 to 2023. The report also analyzes the finance segment during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the cloud-based deployment model segment contributed to the largest share in 2016, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2016 to 2023. The report also analyzes the on-premise deployment model segment.

The sales & marketing business segment contributed the highest share in 2016. The segment accounted for $8,995 million in 2016, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. However, the embedded analytics market for operations is projected to grow at the highest rate of 14.2% during the forecast period. The BFSI segment accounted for the highest share of revenue in 2016, while the healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 14.4%.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, the report also analyzes regions such as Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Birst, Inc., Information Builders., Microsoft Corporation, Opentext Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Logi Analytics, Microstrategy Inc., Qlik Technologies, and Tibco (The Information Bus Company) Software Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The software tools based on embedded analytics help government to provide relevant information about Covid-19.

● The embedded analytical tools help users to work smarter and more efficiently during work from home.

