Solid Biosciences to Participate in Chardan’s 7th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTOWN, Mass., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company developing genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that Solid management will participate in a fireside chat at Chardan’s 7th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Chardan representative.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life science company focused on advancing a portfolio of neuromuscular and cardiac programs, including SGT-003, a differentiated gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne, AVB-202-TT, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia, AVB-401 for BAG3 mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional assets for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases. Solid aims to be the center of excellence, bringing together those with expertise in science, technology, disease management and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid’s mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

