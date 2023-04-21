Global Long-Term Care Software Market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 11-13% in the next 5 years (2022-2027)

There were 998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,071 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Long-term care software is used for the management and support of long-term healthcare facilities such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospices, and independent living services such as home healthcare services. Long-term care software includes Clinical Software (EMR/EHR, E-prescribing, Electronic Medical Administration Records, Clinical Decision Support Systems) and Non-Clinical Software [Real-time locating systems (RTLS), Billing, Invoicing, & Scheduling, Payroll Management, among others]
Rising Aging Population Drives the Demand for Novel Software Solutions
The WHO estimates that by 2030, approximately 1/6 of people in the world will be over 60 years old. The trend is expected to continue as developing countries begin to see increased life expectancies. In many developed countries populations already have significant elderly populations, for example, 29% of the population in Japan is over 65 and similar trends are being observed in multiple European countries. China is witnessing a similar problem where by 2050, ~40% of the population will be over retirement age, raising its dependency from 37% in 2015 to 70% in 2050. The UK has also seen dependency increase from 1/10 dependents to productive individuals at the introduction of the social state to 1/3 in the present day. These population imbalances are critical drivers for long term care software as lower proportions of the population are caring for more elderly patients.
Healthcare Staff Shortages Likely to Drive the Demand for Long-Term Care Software Market
A second critical driver for the adoption of long-term care software is the high level of churn being witnessed in the healthcare sector. There is a current shortage of over 1 million workers in the EU, this trend is set to continue. Similar, churn from healthcare workers has been observed in the US. A lack of healthcare staff reduces the time patients can be seen. Long-term care software can reduce the time spend on individuals by healthcare professionals in a multitude of ways:
Partnerships have emerged as a common strategy to expand the customer base and capabilities for software providers
Long-term care software companies are increasingly entering into partnerships with other software companies with differentiated capabilities to fortify their foothold in the global long-term care software market.
For instance,
North America is expected to hold a Larger Share in the Long-Term Care Software Market
The global long-term care software market is strong in the US. Baby boomers (individuals born between 1946 and 1964) are a generation defined by a period of strong population growth are now reaching an advanced age.
As per estimates, in the US by 2030 all boomers will be over the age of 65 and will represent 21% of the population. According to the US Census Bureau, by 2034, the number of adults aged over 65 will reach 77 million while those under 18 will number 76.5 million. This swelling number of older adults is expected to drive demand for assisted living and in-home care and in turn demand for long-term care software.
Competitive Landscape Analysis: Long-Term Care Software Market
Some of the key players operating in the long-term care software market are Netsmart Technologies, MatrixCare, Cerner Corporation (Acquired by Oracle), WellSky, and PointClickCare. These companies offer a range of software solutions, from electronic health records (EHR) to financial management and analytics tools, to meet the diverse needs of long-term care facilities.
Explore Detailed Insights on Long-Term Care Software Market Report @ https://meditechinsights.com/long-term-care-software-market/
About Medi-Tech Insights:
Medi-Tech Insights is a healthcare-focused business research & insights firm. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, blue-chip investors & hyper-growth start-ups. We have completed 100+ projects in Digital Health, Healthcare IT, Medical Technology, Medical Devices & Pharma Services.
Contact Us:
Ruta Halde
Associate, Medi-Tech Insights
+32 498 86 80 79
info@meditechinsights.com
Attachment