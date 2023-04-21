EDAP Announces Major Presence at Upcoming Annual Meeting of the American Urological Association (AUA)

/EIN News/ --

Meeting to Showcase EDAP’s Focal One® Robotic High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Platform for the Management of Prostate Cancer



LYON, France, April 21, 2023 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that the Company will be showcasing its Focal One® Robotic High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) platform at the upcoming Annual Meeting of the American Urological Association (AUA), the largest gathering of urologists worldwide, which will be held April 28th through May 1st in Chicago, IL.

The Company will be having its largest presence ever at this year’s AUA meeting. Focal Therapy, and the Focal One® HIFU platform will be represented in several topics during both plenary presentations and instructional courses throughout the meeting. Presentations will be given by leading academic urologists describing the key advantages of using HIFU therapy with its ability to meet accepted oncological standards for the management of prostate cancer while preserving sexual function and urinary control for patients. With the growing clinical acceptance of focal therapy in the management of prostate cancer, EDAP will also provide presentations delivered by several key thought leaders throughout the meeting in their booth along with hands-on Focal One simulated cases demonstrations. Additionally, EDAP will be featured in the Hands-on Ultrasound Skills Training AUA Accredited Course with the ExactVu™ Micro-ultrasound platform under the guidance of expert faculty.

“This year’s AUA meeting will highlight the growing adoption of EDAP’s Focal One® HIFU platform in the management of prostate cancer,” said Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of EDAP USA. “Since last year’s meeting, use of Focal One therapy has continued to expand and is now widely recognized as an important technology for the comprehensive management of prostate cancer alongside other notable therapies. As Focal One use grows, major global medical meetings such as the AUA provide EDAP with a unique opportunity to reach a global physician audience to showcase the benefits of our technology and to further help physicians understand the important role and use of Robotic Focal HIFU from experienced colleague users.”

About American Urological Association (AUA) Meeting

The AUA Annual Meeting is the world's foremost meeting of urologists. It attracts more than 11,000 practicing physicians and healthcare professionals to the largest gathering of urological professionals worldwide. With over 300 technical exhibitors, more than 90 educational courses, and over 2,000 accepted abstracts, it delivers the latest in urologic medicine – providing needed tools to healthcare professionals as they continue to improve patient care. Additional information on the meeting can be found at https://www.auanet.org/AUA2023.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market. EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, us.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) or Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which may be identified by words such as “believe,” “can,” “contemplate,” “could,” “plan,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,” “potential,” “objective,” “target,” “project,” “predict,” “forecast,” “ambition,” “guideline,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “expect” and “anticipate,” or the negative of these and similar expressions, which reflect our views about future events and financial performance. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and the continued market potential for our lithotripsy and distribution divisions, as well as risks associated with the current worldwide inflationary environment, the uncertain worldwide economic, political and financial environment, geopolitical instability, climate change and pandemics like the COVID 19 pandemic, or other public health crises, and their related impact on our business operations, including their impacts across our businesses or demand for our devices and services.

Other factors that may cause such a difference may also include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Other than required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments. These forward-looking statements are based upon information, assumptions and estimates available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete.

Company Contact

Blandine Confort

Investor Relations / Legal Affairs

EDAP TMS SA

+33 4 72 15 31 50

bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(917) 355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com