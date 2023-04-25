Starred launches Hiring Manager Satisfaction Benchmark Report, revealing new key insights for recruitment teams

Hiring Manager Satisfaction Benchmark Report by Starred

Starred, a leading recruitment analytics platform, used data from 18,500+ hiring managers to identify new key insights into hiring manager satisfaction.

By understanding what drives satisfaction and where improvements can be made, companies can create a stronger partnership between recruiters and hiring managers, improving their overall performance.” — Lars van Wieren, CEO of Starred

Starred, a leading recruitment analytics platform, has released its Hiring Manager Satisfaction Benchmark Report, providing valuable insights into the current state of hiring manager satisfaction and their cooperation with recruiting teams.

The report, which used data collected from over 18,500 hiring managers across Europe and the Americas, investigates the differences between the best performing and worst performing companies and features in-depth analysis on the different ratings that hiring managers give in their answers, breaking down their satisfaction with different areas of the recruitment process.

The report also investigates the differences found across regions and companies of different sizes, comparing their strengths and weaknesses.

The report has identified several significant findings that provide insights into the state of hiring manager satisfaction and their cooperation with recruiters. Firstly, the report states that only 25% of teams are highly recommended by almost all the hiring managers they work with. It also highlights the fact that just over half of the hiring managers recommend the lowest-performing group of recruitment teams. This finding indicates that many recruitment teams are not meeting the expectations of hiring managers.

Moreover, the report states that the level of hiring manager satisfaction is highest at medium-sized (500-1000 FTE) companies, followed by small (<500 FTE) companies, while hiring managers at enterprise (5000+ FTE) companies report a much lower satisfaction rate than the average. This suggests that hiring managers at larger companies face more significant challenges when it comes to their satisfaction with the recruitment process and cooperation with recruiters.

Additionally, the report highlights that hiring managers in the Americas have a higher Net Promoter Score (NPS) and higher ratings in all categories than their counterparts in EMEA. Hiring managers in both regions report the lowest satisfaction scores with the quality of candidates compared to other categories, highlighting that alignment between recruiters and hiring managers can still be improved when it comes to candidate quality.

These findings have important implications for companies looking to attract and retain top talent in a highly competitive job market. By understanding the factors that influence hiring manager satisfaction, companies can take steps to improve their recruitment processes and stand out from the competition.

