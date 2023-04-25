RIOT Energy Drinks Makes Some Noise With FITGMR & GAMEMASTER TV, coming to Amazon Prime This Summer

Inside Every Gamer There is a Champion. We're Here to Unleash It!
The Video Game Competition Series Coming to Amazon Prime
RIOT + FITGMR join Esports Illustrated, the Daily Mail & others on GAMEMASTER. In partnership with Kroger, RIOT is giving away a VIP trip to the live finale.
RIOT is made to support gamers' athletic performance. No one in the category is more committed to delivering all the energy gamers need from simple, real, natural ingredients.”
— Steve Jakobsen, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer
VENICE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RIOT Energy is joining FITGMR, Esports Illustrated, the Daily Mail, Micro Center, AMD and other national and global brands to bring a new kind of reality show to Amazon Prime this summer. In partnership with Kroger, RIOT is giving away a VIP trip for two to the live GAMEMASTER finale in Atlanta later this year.
RIOT Energy is partnering with FITGMR and GAMEMASTER to support healthy gaming. RIOT is a daily energy drink made from radically better ingredients that are refreshingly tasty. Beyond energy, RIOT delivers mental focus from 100mg of L-theanine that keeps players in the zone during play.
This past winter, RIOT teamed up with FITGMR and other partners to promote healthy gaming in high schools around the country and continues to support FITGMR’s Training Grounds, a coaching, gaming, and learning community. FITGMR has a long history of working with esports teams, including Cloud9, one of the most successful esports organizations in the world.
“RIOT is made to support gamers' athletic performance," says Steve Jakobsen Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. "No one in the category is more committed to delivering all the energy gamers need from simple, real, natural ingredients that help them stay alert, focused, and physically ready to go”
Kristin Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of FITGMR, Inc. stated, "Sustained energy and focus is super important for our community. Having a way to be present in your game without experiencing the highs and lows from too much sugar or caffeine is not only good for our players' games, but their lives. This is what FITGMR is all about. We are so pleased to be working alongside RIOT."
ABOUT RIOT ENERGY DRINKS
RIOT is the next generation energy drink delivering natural energy, mental focus and real refreshment to fuel daily performance. The certified organic, plant-based energy comes from a combination of natural caffeine (160mg) and L-Theanine (100mg) and your daily value of B12 which all prolong energy levels and enhance focus without jitters, spikes or crashes. No sucralose, no added sugar and no artificial sweeteners. RIOT Energy is an ideal afternoon pick me up, meal accompaniment, pre-post-workout beverage or daily energy source. It can be found nationwide in over 7,000 stores including Whole Foods, Kroger, Walmart, Costco and online. Follow us on Instagram @RIOT.energy and learn more at www.riot.energy.
ABOUT FITGMR
Born out of Cloud9, one of the world’s most successful esports organizations, FITGMR is a performance and esports player development organization. FITGMR developed the first app specifically designed to meet the mental and physical demands of gamers and esports athletes and offers a science-based curriculum for secondary and post secondary educators and coaches to support healthy gaming education and practice. FITGMR’s Training Grounds is a premier comprehensive training experience that includes esport-specific in-game training, competitive league play, coaching, and community engagement. Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional/semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization.
ABOUT GAMEMASTER
America’s most competitive amateur video gamers square off against each other in ten weeks of challenges from top game developers in a comedy-fueled, e-sports broadcast hell bent on parodying all the action as the players face off to stay in the competition and win $1,000,000 and the title of GAMEMASTER!
ABOUT PEACH MARIA PRODUCTIONS
Peach Maria (pronounced Muh-RY-uh) Productions is an Atlanta based production company focused on entertainment around the themes of gaming and gamers. This team of film, tv and gaming industry veterans shares their love of all things gaming. In 2022, they invited major film and tv stars to celebrate gaming in the SXSW Game Awards. Inquiries contact Melissa Sanders, Melissa@TadpoleComm.net, 404.909.6726.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.