Luxury Hotel Market Size Worth US$ 137.1 Billion By 2028 | Industry Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%

Luxury Hotel Market

A luxury hotel is a lavish accommodation that houses high-paying guests. It provides high-quality services and dining experience, along with other amenities.

According to IMARC Group latest report titled "Luxury Hotel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on luxury hotel market share. The global luxury hotel market size reached US$ 104.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 137.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.

A luxury hotel is a high-end accommodation establishment providing guests with superior service, amenities, and comfort. It is designed to provide guests with an exceptional experience that is both luxurious and memorable. It is located in prime locations, such as city centers, scenic waterfronts, or exclusive resorts, and offers guests access to an array of on-site amenities, including world-class restaurants, spas, fitness centers, and concierge services. In addition to the on-site amenities and services, luxury hotels offer guests a range of activities and experiences to enjoy during their stay. From guided tours of local attractions to outdoor adventures, such as hiking, skiing, or water sports, luxury hotels strive to provide guests with an unforgettable experience beyond just comfortable accommodations.

Market Trends

Significant growth in the tourism and hospitality industries majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the growing preference for weekend getaways and changing lifestyle patterns among the working population. Along with this, the widespread implementation of the work-from-home model has increased the number of staycations and weekend trips in luxury hotels for remote working, is significantly supporting the market. In addition, the rising proliferation of social media platforms and hotels collaborating with celebrities and influencers is positively influencing the demand. Moreover, the development of smartphone applications and websites for online booking of hotels, with technology-assisted facilities such as mobile check-in, contactless payments, voice control, and biometrics, enhances the overall experience for guests, creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization and inflating disposable income levels.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Accor

• Belmond Ltd.

• Four Seasons Hotels Limited

• Hyatt Hotels Corporation

• InterContinental Hotels Group plc

• ITC Limited

• Jumeirah International LLC

• Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Limited

• Marriott International Inc

• Rosewood Hotels and Resorts L.L.C.

• Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

• The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Luxury Hotel Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, room type and category.

Breakup by Type:

• Business Hotels

• Airport Hotels

• Suite Hotels

• Resorts

• Others

Breakup by Room Type:

• Luxury

• Upper-Upscale

• Upscale

Breakup by Category:

• Chain

• Independent

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

