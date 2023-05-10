Large Cooking Appliance Market Size, Share, Manufacturers And Growth Analysis For The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s “Large Cooking Appliance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the large cooking appliance market. As per TBRC’s large cooking appliance market forecast, the large cooking appliance market size is expected to grow to $43.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.
The growth in the large cooking appliance global market is due to growth in urbanization. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest large cooking appliance global market share. Major large cooking appliance companies include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Group Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH.
Large Cooking Appliance Market Segments
• By Product: Cooktops, Ovens, Specialized Appliances
• By Sales Channel: Brick And Mortar, E-Commerce
• By Application: Household, Commercial
• By Geography: The global large cooking appliance industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Large cooking appliances refer to cooktops, ovens, and specialty appliances like grills, steamers, and fryers. Large cooking appliances are used to prepare food in huge kitchens.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Large Cooking Appliance Market Trends
4. Large Cooking Appliance Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Large Cooking Appliance Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
