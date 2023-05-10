Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size, Share And Growth Trends Analysis For 2023-2032

Intelligent Transportation Systems Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Intelligent Transportation Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the intelligent transportation systems market. As per TBRC’s intelligent transportation systems market forecast, the intelligent transportation systems global market is expected to reach $46.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The growth in the intelligent transportation systems industry is due to increasing number of road fatalities. North America region is expected to hold the largest intelligent transportation systems market share. Major intelligent transportation systems companies include Denso Corporation, EFKON GmbH, Garmin Ltd., Thales Group, Kapsch TrafficCom AG.

Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Segments

• By System: Advanced Traffic Management System, Cooperative Vehicle System, Advanced Public Transportation System, Advanced Traveler Information System, Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems

• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Application: Roadways, Aviation, Railways, Maritime

• By Geography: The global intelligent transportation systems industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Intelligent transportation systems (ITS) are ground transportation systems that use sensors, analytics, controller, and communications technology to increase safety, mobility, and efficiency. Intelligent transportation systems encompass diverse applications that collect and communicate data to reduce traffic congestion, enhance traffic management, reduce environmental impact, and boost transportation advantages for business customers and the general public.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Trends

4. Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

